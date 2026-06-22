Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Back the Build It Bootcamp With a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee as Enrollment Closes

Build It Bootcamp - Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi back the 2026 Build It Bootcamp with a built-in-30-days-or-your-money-back guarantee. Enrollment closes June 23.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than 48 hours remaining before enrollment closes, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi are reinforcing the guarantee behind the 2026 Build It Bootcamp: if students show up, do the work, and follow the process, they will have a built coaching offer in 30 days or they receive a full refund.The Build It Bootcamp officially begins on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 and runs through July 21, 2026. Once Workshop 1 begins, enrollment closes to preserve the live experience for every participant.The 30-Day Built-or-Your-Money-Back Build It Bootcamp Guarantee:According to Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, the Build It Bootcamp guarantee is straightforward. Students who complete the program and do not have a community built, an offer created, and a clear path forward at the end of 30 days receive a 100 percent refund of their investment."Tony Robbins and I can make that guarantee because we have done this with more than 50,000 people across every background you can imagine," said Dean Graziosi. "Teachers, nurses, executives, retirees, stay-at-home parents, corporate professionals. The Build It Bootcamp adapts to fit the person, not the other way around."Why the Build It Bootcamp Removes the Risk: The Build It Bootcamp is structured to deliver results within a single month rather than spread the work over many months. Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have built the program around what they describe as the three things that actually move the needle for someone new to coaching: launching a community, creating real connection, and delivering a coaching offer.The 30-day money-back guarantee is their way of putting all the risk on themselves. Students only need to show up and follow the Build It Bootcamp process.What Is Included With Build It Bootcamp Enrollment - For $997 or three payments of $380, Build It Bootcamp students receive:- Five live 90-minute workshops with Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, running every Tuesday from June 24 through July 21- The Ultimate Assistant, a custom AI tool built during Workshop 2 that students keep for life- Done-for-you templates, scripts, workbooks, and full replays of every Build It Bootcamp session- Bonus #1: A VIP ticket to the Sales and Scale Summit on July 28, 2026, with a physical tickets mailed to the student's home- Bonus #2: 30 days free on Skool, the community platform millions of people are already using- Bonus #3: The Become Unstoppable training featuring Trent Shelton, Lisa Nichols, Jim Kwik, and Tony RobbinsThe combined value, according to Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, exceeds $4,000.Final Hours to Enroll in the Build It Bootcamp: The Build It Bootcamp kicks off on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM Pacific. Enrollment closes when training begins.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world's leading life and business strategist. Over the past four decades, he has empowered more than 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. Robbins is also a partner in over 100 privately held companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investor known for his mission to help people achieve time and financial freedom. He has founded and scaled more than 14 companies that have generated over $1 billion in revenue, and his work has empowered millions through training, events, and digital education programs.

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