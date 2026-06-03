Influential Women Highlights: Chelsea Hayes, Marketing Communications Specialist and Entrepreneur Elevating Storytelling

ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Strategic Communications and Purpose-Driven Marketing Through Award-Winning Institutional Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation in New MexicoChelsea Hayes is a dynamic marketing communications professional and entrepreneur whose work is centered on storytelling, visibility, and community impact. Based in Alamogordo, she currently serves as the Marketing Communications Specialist at New Mexico State University Alamogordo (NMSU-A), where she has spent the past three years leading branding strategy, communications initiatives, and award-winning marketing campaigns that elevate institutional visibility and community engagement.In her role at NMSU-A, Chelsea focuses on crafting meaningful narratives that highlight the achievements, experiences, and contributions of students, faculty, and community members. Through strategic use of digital media and integrated communications, she helps ensure that stories with impact reach broader audiences. Her work has earned national recognition and provided opportunities to present at industry conferences, including the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) National Conference, where she has shared insights on storytelling and marketing strategy in higher education.Alongside her institutional leadership role, Chelsea is also an entrepreneur with two growing ventures. In 2025, she launched Ebenezer Hats, a company that designs stylish, silk-lined hats created specifically for individuals with thicker hair types—addressing a long-overlooked gap in the fashion and haircare accessories market. The brand quickly gained traction and was featured on the television series The Blox, further expanding its visibility and reach.Building on her entrepreneurial momentum, Chelsea founded Ebenezer Marketing Co. in early 2026, a consulting firm dedicated to helping small businesses strengthen their marketing strategies, digital presence, and community engagement. Through this work, she supports local entrepreneurs in developing clearer messaging, improved visibility, and more effective storytelling strategies that connect them with their target audiences. Her entrepreneurial efforts reflect a deep commitment to service, representation, and empowering others to share their unique stories with confidence.Chelsea earned her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Rhode Island, graduating Magna Cum Laude with minors in Leadership Studies and Gender & Women’s Studies. She has further enhanced her professional expertise through development programs such as the NCMPR Leadership Institute, along with extensive hands-on experience in media, communications, and marketing roles in both the United States and abroad. She remains actively engaged in her field through board service, community involvement, and mentorship initiatives focused on communication, leadership, and inclusion.Chelsea attributes her success to her faith in God and the individuals who have encouraged and supported her throughout her journey. She emphasizes the importance of walking by faith and surrounding herself with people who encourage, especially during times of personal challenge. When she relocated to New Mexico and experienced her divorce, she found meaningful support through her church community at the Joy Center, who encouraged her not to define herself by her circumstances but to continue moving forward with purpose and faith.Chelsea reflects that this support was transformative, reinforcing her belief that while individuals may come from different experiences and face adversity, those challenges do not define their future. She has learned that even during uncertain times, continued forward movement rooted in faith and trust can lead to new opportunities. This mindset remains foundational to her personal and professional growth.Chelsea identifies the best career advice she has received as encouragement from mentors, professors, and community leaders to pursue ideas boldly and embrace opportunity without hesitation. A college professor once encouraged her to accept recognition and “keep going,” while a church speaker inspired her to act on an idea she had long carried. These moments reinforced the importance of mentorship, courage, and initiative in shaping both career and purpose.Chelsea advises young women entering marketing, communications, and entrepreneurship to pay close attention to early relationships and opportunities, as they often become the foundation for long-term success. She encourages aspiring professionals not to wait for ideal conditions, but instead to trust their instincts, take action, and continue building even when the path feels uncertain. Consistency, she emphasizes, is key—showing up, sharing work, and being willing to promote one’s accomplishments. In her view, success is measured not only by outcomes but also by the relationships built and the impact created along the way.She identifies one of the most pressing challenges in her field as marketing visibility for small businesses. Many strong local businesses, Chelsea notes, struggle to effectively communicate their value online due to limited knowledge of digital tools or inconsistent presence across platforms such as Google and social media. However, she also views this challenge as a significant opportunity for growth. With the right strategy and guidance, she believes small businesses can greatly expand their reach and connect with wider audiences, both locally and beyond.Chelsea emphasizes that marketing should not feel overwhelming or restrictive, but rather serve as a creative and engaging process for sharing what makes a business unique. She also highlights the importance of perspective, noting that even reaching a smaller audience can create meaningful impact when those relationships are nurtured intentionally and authentically.Faith, connection, and service are the guiding values in Chelsea’s life and work. She describes herself as a woman of God whose faith informs every decision she makes. For her, success is not defined solely by financial achievement, but by the relationships built and the positive difference made in people’s lives. Whether she is supporting small business owners in improving their marketing or developing products designed to serve underrepresented communities, her goal is to ensure people feel seen, supported, and valued.Outside of her professional work, Chelsea finds joy in hearing people’s stories, exploring new places, and building meaningful connections. She is passionate about travel, food, and discovering new communities—viewing each interaction as an opportunity to learn, grow, and connect. Ultimately, she believes that every relationship matters, and that meaningful connection is the foundation of lasting impact.Learn More about Chelsea Hayes:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Chelsea-Hayes Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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