M2MMA Reports Strong Momentum in First Half of 2026 and Advancement of M2Intel Platform to MVP Phase

M2MMA Inc. (OTCBB:MMAZ)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA today issued a corporate update detailing significant progress achieved in the first half of 2026. The update highlights the appointment of high-caliber advisory board members, the establishment of targeted medical and technology partnerships, increasing third-party media recognition, and the successful advancement of the company’s flagship M2Intel platform into the MVP phase.

ADVISORY BOARD ADDITIONS

M2MMA has strengthened its strategic oversight and industry expertise through several key appointments in early 2026:

– Former Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC) President Michael Mazzulli joined the Advisory Board, bringing deep regulatory experience to oversee the integration of M2MMA’s AI technology ecosystem into Combat Sports regulation.

– Legendary official and combat sports figure “Big” John McCarthy was appointed to the Advisory Board to provide direct expertise on the development of M2MMA AI technology to support officials, and athlete performance and safety protocols.

– Dr. Dragan Zeljic was appointed to the Advisory Board to advance governance architecture for M2Intel and M2Chain blockchain technology.

– Dr. Kyle Daigle, a Fellow of the Interdisciplinary Association of Functional Neurosciences and Rehabilitation (IAFNR), was appointed, enhancing medical and neurological oversight.

– Dr. Thomas Bottiglieri, Chief of Columbia Sports Medicine and a recognized concussion expert, joined the Advisory Board to support M2Lab research initiatives and oversee athlete performance and well-being tools on M2Intel.

These appointments provide M2MMA with industry-leading experience and expertise to deliver its AI technology ecosystem and advance athlete performance and safety in Combat Sports.

PARTNERSHIPS

– M2MMA has secured strategic partnerships that directly support the development of the M2MMA ecosystem.

– Announced a major partnership with the Interdisciplinary Association of Functional Neurosciences and Rehabilitation (IAFNR) to integrate accredited functional neurologists into the platform, enabling seamless access to specialized brain health and cognitive performance resources.

– Entered into a technology partnership with The Reson8 Frequency System Inc. to explore AI-driven personalized frequency treatments in combat sports.

– Established a partnership with NeuroSolution Center to deliver advanced neurological evaluations and recovery services.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

– February 19, 2026: M2MMA completed its ticker symbol change to MMAZ. The company now trades under the symbol $MMAZ, advancing its capital markets strategy in alignment with its global expansion objectives.

M2MMA IN THE PRESS

– Featured in ArabsMMA with the in-depth article “Inside M2MMA: Technology, Safety and the UAE’s Growing Role in Combat Sports.”

– General Manager Chris Cannon appeared on Headfirst: A Concussion Podcast in the episode “Combat Sports and the Integration of AI in Concussion Management”.

– Chris Cannon was featured on Episode 121 of The Neurologic Wellness Podcast (“Brain Health In Mixed Martial Arts with Chris Cannon of M2MMA”).

– In-depth feature published on Southpaw JS Substack titled “Introducing M2MMA: The AI-Driven Future of Fighter Safety and Combat Sports.”

COMPANY PROGRESS – M2INTEL AND ECOSYSTEM DEVELOPMENT

– June 2026 – Key Milestone: M2Intel successfully advanced into the MVP phase, with comprehensive third party testing scheduled for completion this month. This represents a critical transition from prototype to a functional, market-ready platform.

– M2Intel provides an integrated solution for regulatory bodies, promoters, and athletes, consolidating pre-fight medical requirements, fight-night checks, and drug testing into a single system. It directly addresses the industry’s fragmented and costly medical compliance processes, reducing administrative burden and costs for all stakeholders while improving operational efficiency and commercial viability of events.

– The AI engine is designed to analyze aggregated medical and performance data to generate insights that can inform enhanced safety protocols and performance standards.

– The regulatory suite will include an Officials Registry (developed with Big John McCarthy’s input) and a Physician Registry, with support from Dr. Michael Schwartz (Co-Chair of the ABC Medical Committee).

– The platform is built on M2Chain, M2MMA’s proprietary blockchain technology, delivering a secure, verifiable audit trail for combat sports and medical data.

LOOKING AHEAD

Key milestones ahead include:

– August 2026: The full M2MMA ecosystem will be presented at the 38th Annual Conference of the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) in Orlando, where M2MMA has been selected to present on “Combat Sports and AI Integration.” This premier industry gathering offers direct engagement with the regulatory and promotional stakeholders who will drive adoption.

– Second Half of 2026: Development of the M2Lab will commence, focusing on real-time impact monitoring and research into factors influencing traumatic brain injury risk. The comprehensive M2Coach module (covering training, nutrition, cognitive function, financial literacy, and career management) will also begin rollout through the M2Intel platform.

“We are strategically building M2MMA with military like precision — assembling an elite advisory board, forging high-impact partnerships, and advancing our foundational M2Intel platform with discipline and focus,” said Jeff Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of M2MMA. “The transition of M2Intel into the MVP phase marks a very significant delivery milestone. In parallel, we are advancing further corporate governance and growth initiatives, including the planned uplisting and the engagement of a dedicated investor relations firm. This foundation positions us to execute on our vision of delivering transformative technology that enhances athlete safety, performance, operational efficiency, and long-term commercial viability for the global combat sports industry.”

ABOUT M2MMA INC.

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: MMAZ) is an integrated company specializing in combat sports and performance. It integrates advanced technology with medical and safety innovation. The company operates M2Intel, the foundational operating system for combat sports; M2Lab, for research and development into real-time impact monitoring; and M2Chain, for immutable data verification and a tokenized economy. M2MMA is dedicated to building a unified ecosystem that safeguards athletes and fortifies global combat sports.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, regarding future growth, technology development, partnerships, and expansion plans. These statements are predicated on current expectations and assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to diverge materially. Readers are hereby cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are valid only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, except as mandated by law.

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