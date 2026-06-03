LCR Capital Partners Appoints Gregory Sweeney as Chief Operating Officer

Gregory Sweeney

LCR, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is pleased to announce the promotion of Gregory Sweeney to Chief Operating Officer.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners , a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is pleased to announce the promotion of Gregory Sweeney to Chief Operating Officer. This appointment recognizes Greg's decade-long contributions to the firm and his central role in shaping LCR's operational platform and client engagement strategy.Greg Sweeney has been with LCR Capital Partners for more than a decade, previously serving as Chief Client Officer. During his tenure, he has helped strengthen LCR's operational capabilities across investor relations, platform coordination, client servicing, reporting infrastructure, and organizational scalability. He has also played a key role in supporting the firm's continued expansion and enhancing the client experience for global investors navigating the EB-5 process.In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Greg will oversee firmwide operations, operational infrastructure, investor servicing functions, strategic execution, and cross-functional coordination across LCR's global platform."I am honored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer at LCR Capital Partners," said Greg. "LCR has built an extraordinary reputation for integrity, client service, and execution within the EB-5 industry. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our exceptional team as we further strengthen our operational platform and continue delivering outstanding results for our clients and stakeholders around the world."Suresh Rajan, Founder of LCR Capital Partners, commented: "Besides myself, Greg has been with LCR longer than anyone else on our team, and that history means something. We work together every single day across the full breadth of what we do — from operations and investor relations to strategy and execution — and I couldn't ask for a more capable or committed partner in building this firm. There is no one better suited to lead our operations into this next chapter."Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, added: "Greg has been instrumental in helping build LCR into the trusted platform it is today. Over the past decade, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational discipline, and a deep commitment to our clients and strategic partners. His promotion reflects both his contributions to the firm and the important role he will continue to play in our next phase of growth."With this appointment, LCR Capital Partners continues to solidify its position as an EB-5 regional center and fund manager supported by an experienced global team. The firm has worked with over 1,200 clients from more than 50 countries and has a successful track record of clients who have already received their permanent green cards and the return of their invested capital.About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT, and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US government’s EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, and the Middle East and with coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

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