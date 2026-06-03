Influential Women Spotlights: Jen McAllister, The Visionary Behind Rise CPA & Accountants

MAPLETON, UT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Business Owners Gain Financial Clarity Through Outsourced Accounting, Strategic Advisory Services, and Human-Led Financial LeadershipJen McAllister, CPA, is the Founder of Rise CPA & Accountants, a firm dedicated to providing fractional and outsourced accounting services for small businesses ready to move beyond basic bookkeeping. Through her leadership, Jen and her team help business owners simplify financial processes, streamline operations, and gain clear, reliable financial insight to support smarter decision-making and long-term growth.With more than 25 years of experience in accounting, controllership, CFO, and treasury roles across multiple industries, Jen brings both deep technical expertise and practical business understanding to her clients. She holds dual Bachelor’s degrees in Accounting and Business Management, an MBA in Accounting from Utah Valley University, and maintains an active CPA license. Her firm’s services are tailored to the needs of growing organizations, including full-service accounting, fractional CFO-level advisory services, tax preparation, and tax strategy/planning.At Rise CPA & Accountants, Jen leads a client-focused model designed to elevate financial clarity and operational efficiency for small businesses nationwide. By combining structured accounting systems with strategic insight, she helps clients transition from reactive bookkeeping to proactive financial understanding and empowerment.Jen attributes her success to a strong sense of self-belief and a mindset rooted in the conviction that anything is achievable with full commitment. She explains that consistently approaching challenges with confidence and determination has allowed her to set ambitious goals, overcome obstacles, and continue growing both personally and professionally throughout her career.She identifies the most valuable career advice she has received as the importance of reframing challenges through a solution-oriented mindset—asking “How can I do this?” rather than focusing on limitations. This approach has shaped her ability to navigate complex financial and business scenarios with creativity and confidence. Jen also applied this philosophy extensively during her time hosting the podcast Ju$t Figure It Out, where she produced 270 episodes in one year while helping others address challenges and pursue personal and professional growth.Jen encourages young women entering the accounting profession to pursue their ambitions with confidence while embracing the flexibility and opportunity the field provides. She emphasizes that accounting offers meaningful pathways for career advancement while also supporting work-life balance, making it especially valuable for individuals seeking to build both professional success and a fulfilling personal life.She highlights one of the biggest opportunities in the accounting industry as the integration of advanced technology with personalized, human-led advisory services. According to Jen, this combination allows professionals to increase efficiency while maintaining strong client relationships. She also notes the growing ability to serve clients seamlessly across geographic boundaries as a significant advantage in today’s evolving financial landscape. At the same time, she recognizes a key challenge in meeting the rising demand for skilled accounting professionals and remains committed to attracting and developing top talent within her firm.Integrity and genuine relationships serve as the foundation of Jen’s leadership philosophy. She emphasizes collaboration, authenticity, and dedication as essential values that drive sustainable growth and long-term success, both for her clients and for her organization.On a personal level, Jen has been married for 14 years and enjoys a blended family of seven young adult children. Outside of work, she and her family prioritize staying active, with their annual trip to Lake Powell serving as a cherished tradition. She is also a proud pet owner of a Boxer and a French Bulldog.Through Rise CPA & Accountants, Jen McAllister remains committed to empowering business owners with financial clarity while also creating opportunities for women to grow into leadership roles within the accounting profession. Based in Mapleton, Utah, she serves clients nationwide and continues to expand her impact by supporting both entrepreneurs and the next generation of women in accounting.Learn More about Jen McAllister:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jen-McAllister , or LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-mcalllister-cpa or through her profile on Rise CPA & Accountants, https://riseaccountingllc.com/about/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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