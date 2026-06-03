Influential Women Features Janis Davis-Street, Global Workforce Health Leader, Former NASA Researcher and Chevron Exec

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging 25+ Years in Science, Aerospace, and Corporate Health to Advance Workforce Wellness, Equity, and Evidence-Based Public Health SolutionsHouston, Texas – Janis Davis-Street is a globally recognized leader in workforce health and well-being with more than 25 years of experience spanning population health, disease prevention, and large-scale health program development. Her distinguished career reflects a unique blend of scientific research, aerospace innovation, and corporate leadership focused on improving health outcomes and organizational performance.Davis-Street began her professional journey in nutrition research at the Baylor College of Medicine Children’s Nutrition Research Center, where she contributed to foundational studies in child health and development. She later joined NASA, where she spent over 15 years supporting astronaut health initiatives, advancing education outreach programs, and co-authoring the middle school textbook Space Nutrition. Her work at NASA not only supported scientific advancement in human health in space environments but also inspired underserved youth to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).Following her tenure at NASA, Davis-Street joined Chevron, where she dedicated 19 years to advancing workforce wellness and community health on a global scale. As Manager of Global Workforce and Community Health, she led initiatives designed to strengthen organizational culture, improve health literacy, and build resilience across a diverse workforce. Her leadership focused on measurable outcomes, leveraging data-driven strategies and evidence-based practices to enhance employee well-being and support overall business performance.Davis-Street is widely recognized for her expertise in change management, health metrics, mentoring, and the development of high-performing teams. Throughout her career, she has consistently applied scientific rigor and strategic insight to design and implement programs that deliver meaningful, scalable impact.A committed advocate for social good, Davis-Street has also partnered with nonprofit organizations focused on addressing social determinants of health through education and career development. Her contributions to the field have earned her numerous honors, including NASA’s Silver Snoopy Award, the 2023 Leadership in Health & Productivity Management Award, and recognition as a Healthiest EmployersWellness Champion.Davis-Street attributes her success to sustained curiosity and a lifelong commitment to continuous learning. She credits her strong scientific foundation and her ability to translate complex concepts into clear, actionable insights as key drivers of her effectiveness. She also emphasizes reflective leadership—through ongoing education and self-assessment—as essential to her growth as a manager, mentor, and executive leader.Looking ahead, Davis-Street identifies one of the greatest opportunities in her field as the use of data and public health informatics, including emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, to enhance workplace and community health programs. At the same time, she notes that a significant challenge remains in building systems that ensure equitable access to health and well-being resources, particularly for underserved populations.Davis-Street’s guiding values include a deep commitment to human well-being, mentorship, equity, and resilience. She remains dedicated to translating scientific knowledge into practical, accessible programs that create measurable impact in people’s lives.Now retired from Chevron, Janis Davis-Street continues to contribute to the field through board service, advocacy work supporting teachers’ maternal leave, and volunteer initiatives—carrying forward her lifelong mission of helping individuals and communities thrive.Learn More about Janis Davis-Street:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/janis-davis-street Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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