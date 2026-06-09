Branching Minds Named to Fortune’s Best Workplaces in New York™ List for the Second Consecutive Year

Recognition reflects the company’s enduring commitment to a high-trust, mission-driven culture and the team that brings it to life every day.

What is most meaningful is that this recognition comes directly from our team. It’s our Branchers saying: I trust this place, I’m proud of what we do, and I feel I belong here. ” — Abigail Woodworth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branching Minds , a leading K–12 education technology company, has been named to Fortune’s Best Workplaces in New York™ list for the second consecutive year. The recognition is produced by Great Place to Workand is based on direct, confidential employee feedback, making it one of the most credible and authentic workplace honors in the country.This recognition builds on Branching Minds’ most recent Great Place to Work® Certification , in which 97% of employees affirmed Branching Minds is a great place to work, compared to 57% at a typical U.S. company. Rankings are determined entirely by employee responses to the Trust Index™ survey, measuring the consistency and equity of the workplace experience across all roles and demographics.“Being recognized for the second year in a row means so much because it reflects something real,” said Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO of Branching Minds. “We are a team of people who genuinely care about one another and about the mission we share. Supporting educators and improving outcomes for students is hard, important work, and it takes a community built on trust, empathy, and joy. I’m endlessly grateful to our Branchers for being that community.”To be eligible for Fortune’s Best Workplaces in New York™, companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and have a significant employee presence in New York State. Rankings are determined entirely by employee responses to the Trust Index™ survey, which measures the consistency and equity of the workplace experience across all roles and demographics. The methodology ensures that recognition reflects the full employee experience, not just those at the top of the organization.This recognition is the latest in a series of accolades reflecting Branching Minds’ commitment to excellence for its team, its customers, and the communities it serves. Recent highlights include:-- Certified B Corporationrecertification (2025) with an impact score of 137.6—the highest in the world in the education support industry and among the top scores nationally across all industries-- 2026 EdTech Awards: Best Personalized Learning Solution and Visionary Leadership Award (Maya Gat)-- Fortune’s Best Small Workplaces™ (2025): recognized nationally among the best small companies to work for in the U.S.-- 2025 CODiE Awards: Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers and Best Evidence Management Solution“Two consecutive years on this list tells us something important: the culture we’ve built isn’t a moment in time, it’s something we’re actively deepening,” said Abigail Woodworth, Chief People and Impact Officer at Branching Minds. “What is most meaningful is that this recognition comes directly from our team. It’s our Branchers saying: I trust this place, I’m proud of what we do, and I feel I belong here. That’s what we’re always working toward.”**********************************Branching Minds is a K–12 education technology company that seeks to ensure every student receives timely, targeted, and effective academic and behavioral support. Its platform centralizes student data, streamlines intervention planning, and strengthens collaboration among educators to improve student outcomes. Since its founding in 2013, Branching Minds has partnered with districts across the U.S. to advance equitable, data-driven student success. For more information, visit branchingminds.com.Great Place to Workis the global authority on workplace culture. Each year, it surveys millions of employees worldwide and uses those insights to identify the best workplaces in the country in partnership with Fortune. To earn a spot on the Best Workplaces in New York™ list, companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and receive outstanding scores on the Trust Index™ survey across all employee groups. The list recognizes organizations where every employee, regardless of role, identity, or background, can thrive.

Branching Minds is a Great Place to Work!

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