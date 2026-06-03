UltraSight™ Selected for MedTech Innovator’s 2026 Accelerator Cohort and Inaugural MTI Index

Company, among the top 4% of global applicants, selected to the world’s largest accelerator for medical technology startups

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UltraSight™ , a leader in AI-guided cardiac imaging, today announced it has been selected to join MedTech Innovator’s 2026 Accelerator Cohort and named to the inaugural MTI Index, a newly launched recognition platform designed to identify and track high-potential medical technology companies. As part of the program, UltraSight™ will participate in the invitation-only Innovator Summit taking place June 2–4 in San Francisco and present at investor showcase events held alongside Wilson Sonsini’s Medical Device & Digital Health Conference.UltraSight™ was selected as one of 65 companies from 1,835 global applicants, representing the top 4% of applicants evaluated through MedTech Innovator’s multi-stage review process involving investors, clinicians, healthcare systems, and industry experts.MedTech Innovator is the world’s largest accelerator for medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. The four-month accelerator program is designed to support early- and growth-stage companies through mentorship, commercialization guidance, strategic introductions, investor engagement, and ecosystem access.The 2026 cohort also forms the inaugural MTI Index, a benchmark platform intended to provide investors, health systems, strategic partners, and media with a centralized framework for identifying emerging medtech companies demonstrating clinical, operational, and commercial progress.“Selection into MedTech Innovator’s 2026 cohort reflects growing recognition of the need for scalable technologies that expand access to cardiac ultrasound,” said Ramya Singh, Chief Commercial Officer of UltraSight™. “We look forward to engaging with the MedTech Innovator ecosystem as we continue advancing AI-guided imaging solutions designed to support healthcare providers and improve access to high-quality cardiac imaging.”UltraSight™ develops AI-guided imaging software designed to help trained healthcare professionals acquire diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound images using real-time guidance and quality assessment. The company’s technology is focused on expanding access to echocardiography across hospital, outpatient, and point-of-care settings.About UltraSight™UltraSight™ is an AI-powered medical imaging company advancing access to high-quality cardiac ultrasound through the UltraSight™ Echosystem. The Echosystem is a comprehensive platform that combines structured training, real-time AI guidance, and advanced analytics to enable non-cardiac sonographer providers to safely and efficiently perform focused echocardiography (FoCUS) exams under qualified physician oversight. By delivering diagnostic-grade image quality at the point of care while preserving physician-led interpretation and reporting, the UltraSight™ Echosystem enables health systems to expand cardiac imaging access, reduce wait times, and transform workflows across inpatient, outpatient, oncology, and screening settings.The UltraSight™ Echosystem supports focused and limited transthoracic echocardiography workflows that generally align with existing U.S. Medicare reimbursement pathways. UltraSight’s software has FDA 510(k) clearance to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more information, visit www.ultrasight.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X or contact info@ultrasight.com.About the MTI IndexThe MTI Index is a dynamic, time-banded benchmark designed to quantify medical technology innovation for investors, health systems, and media. The Annual Cohort Index is released each year alongside the MTI cohort announcement. Specialty Indexes, organized by therapeutic category, will be released on a rolling basis. MTI will issue updates on the Index periodically, highlighting movement, category trends, and inflection points that define each cycle. To explore the 2026 MTI Index, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/2026-mti-index/ About MedTech InnovatorMedTech Innovator is the world’s largest accelerator of medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. Its mission is to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies transforming patient care. MTI has been a catalyst for groundbreaking healthcare solutions, sourcing over 20,000+ applicants and fostering the growth of 838 graduates. Alumni have collectively raised $12 billion in follow-on funding, achieved 63 acquisitions, and introduced 500+ products to the market, improving the health of millions worldwide. For more information about MedTech Innovator, its annual programs, portfolio of industry-leading startups, and insights on trends, visit MTI’s website, follow MTI on LinkedIn, and subscribe to its monthly newsletter.Media Contact:

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