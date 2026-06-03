All About Technology Launches I Support Disability-Owned Businesses T-Shirt to Raise Support for Disability-Owned Firms

Wear the message. Support the mission. Help build an inclusive economy. Willie Brake, Founder of All About Technology All About Technology Logo

Detroit-based certified disability-owned MBE encourages the public to wear the message, support the mission, and help build an inclusive economy.

All About Technology has always stood for more than computers. This T-shirt gives people a powerful & simple way to show that they support inclusion, entrepreneurship, and disability-owned businesses.” — Willie E. Brake

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All About Technology , a Detroit-based certified disability-owned minority business enterprise, is proud to announce the launch of its “I Support Disability-Owned Businesses” T-shirt, a bold awareness and advocacy product designed to encourage community members, customers, organizations, and allies to actively support disability-owned businesses.The T-shirt features a powerful vintage-inspired design with the message “I Support Disability-Owned Businesses,” a prominent accessibility symbol, a city skyline, stars, and bold colors that make the shirt both visually striking and mission-driven. The design is intended to spark conversation, increase visibility, and remind the public that disability-owned businesses deserve customers, contracts, recognition, and real economic opportunity.“All About Technology has always stood for more than computers,” said Willie E. Brake , Founder of All About Technology. “We are a Detroit-based, disability-owned minority business enterprise (DOBE) working every day to bridge the digital divide and make technology affordable and accessible for all. This T-shirt gives people a simple but powerful way to show that they support inclusion, entrepreneurship, and disability-owned businesses.”Founded in 2001, All About Technology has served the Detroit community for 25 years by providing affordable computers, technology services, repairs, digital access, and community-centered support. As a certified disability-owned minority business enterprise, the company understands firsthand the importance of visibility, access, opportunity, and community investment.The “I Support Disability-Owned Businesses” T-shirt is more than apparel. It is a call to action.When customers purchase and wear the shirt, they help amplify the message that disability-owned businesses are valuable contributors to the local economy. The shirt is ideal for entrepreneurs, disability advocates, small business supporters, nonprofit leaders, DEI professionals, educators, community organizations, and everyday allies who believe in inclusive economic growth.“Supporting disability-owned businesses cannot just be something we say during awareness months,” Brake added. “It has to show up in how we shop, who we hire, who we promote, who we partner with, and where we spend our dollars. This shirt helps make that support visible.”The T-shirt is available for purchase through All About Technology. Community members, businesses, organizations, and supporters are encouraged to purchase one for themselves, buy them for teams or groups, and share photos wearing the shirt to help spread the message.Call to ActionSupport disability-owned businesses today by purchasing the “I Support Disability-Owned Businesses” T-shirt from All About Technology.Wear the message. Support the mission. Help build an inclusive economy.About All About TechnologyAll About Technology is a Detroit-based certified disability-owned minority business enterprise founded in 2001. For 25 years, the company has worked to bridge the digital divide by making technology affordable and accessible for all. All About Technology provides computer sales, repair, upgrades, technology support, digital access, and community-focused technology services to individuals, families, students, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations.Media ContactAll About TechnologyDetroit, MichiganContact: Willie E. BrakePhone: (313) 218-4888Email: press@all-about-technology.comWebsite: http://www.all-about-technology.com

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