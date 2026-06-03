Care@Homes Simplifies Home Care with a Holistic, One-Stop Platform in Singapore

By consolidating multiple providers into a single platform, families have a simpler way to keeping loved ones at home as they age.

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore's rapidly evolving healthcare needs have driven the rise of integrated care models designed to ease the growing pressure on family caregivers. At the centre of this shift is Care@Homes — a comprehensive, one-stop platform launched to simplify Singapore's traditionally fragmented home care landscape.The transition comes at a critical time for local healthcare. As Singapore’s population ages, a growing number of seniors are choosing to spend their later years in the familiar comfort of their own homes. But for the families supporting them, this preference has created a growing logistical challengeToday’s home care landscape is fragmented. Families often find themselves acting as full-time care coordinators, juggling multiple providers, managing conflicting schedules, and trying to make sense of complex medical needs. For family members, acting as caregivers and having to work at the same time, this creates a heavy toll marked by stress, confusion, and time pressure. Industry experts point to a clear shift: home care is no longer just about hiring a caregiver; it requires managing, a multi-layered ecosystem.Care@Homes’ Holistic, One-Stop Care ApproachTo address this fragmentation across the sector, Care@Homes has launched a platform designed to simplify the entire care journey. Operating as a unified care coordination service, the platform aims to bring a wide range of essential health and daily living services into one seamless experience."Singapore families are already stretched thin between work, household responsibilities, and supporting ageing parents. Our goal is simple: families shouldn't have to act as care managers. We handle the coordination so they can focus on their loved ones." said Kenny Tan, Founder/Managing Director of Care@Homes.By acting as the primary liaison between families and service providers, Care@Homes takes over the coordination of eldercare logistics. The platform eliminates the need for families to manage multiple vendors or handle repetitive communications with different parties, ensuring that care plans remain organised.End-to-End Care Delivery Across Four Core PillarsThe platform’s ecosystem is built to support a wide demographic, from elderly individuals requiring daily assistance to patients navigating the Early Supported Discharge (ESD) scheme. It bridges various aspects of healthcare through four core service pillars:1. Caregiving and Daily Support: Live-in caregivers who assist with daily living activities and offer vital companionship, all while preserving the care recipient’s dignity through a highly personalised approach.2. Home Healthcare: Healthcare bring directly to your doorstep, or post-hospital care coordination, reducing unnecessary commuting needs for care recipients with mobility challenges.3. Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Recovery: Home-based treatments from physiotherapists to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) physicians, tailored to support rehabilitative journey and long-term well-being of the care recipients.4. Medical Transport, Equipment, and Essential Support: Managing non-emergency medical transport for those with mobility challenges and coordinating the supply of critical medical equipment, such as nursing beds and wheelchairs, alongside consumable supplies.Together, these four pillars are designed to address the full spectrum of needs that arise during home care — from short-term post-hospital recovery to long-term support for ageing seniors.Delivering Convenience, Confidence, and Peace of MindThis integrated home care model offers profound practical and emotional benefits. Operationally, the centralized hub allows for faster service coordination and highly reliable support, such as temporary caregiver help . For families, this translates to reduced anxiety and clearer decision-making. Ultimately, outsourcing the logistical burden allows family members to spend more quality, stress-free time with their loved ones.As healthcare trends in Singapore continue to shift toward home-based and integrated models, the demand for convenience and reliability is growing. The future of eldercare requires coordinated ecosystems rather than standalone services.By championing a holistic, one-stop approach, Care@Homes is positioning itself as a vital part of the solution to the broader complexities of Singapore's healthcare system. Their message to the public is clear: families no longer have to navigate the burden of care alone.About the Company:Care@Homes is a leading home care services platform in Singapore , providing a single point of contact for families seeking holistic home care solutions. By integrating home healthcare, specialised therapies, daily caregiving, and medical logistics, Care@Homes ensures a seamless, dignified, and reliable care journey for seniors and peace of mind for their families.For more info, visit: https://careathomes.com.sg/

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