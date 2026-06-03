Nominations open to recognise extraordinary Tasmanian women

3 June 2026 Jane Howlett, Minister for Women and the Prevention of Family Violence

Tasmania’s community champions, change-makers and inspirational female leaders have the opportunity to be recognised with nominations now open for the Tasmanian Honour Roll of Women and the Inspiring Young Women’s Award.

Minister for Women and the Prevention of Family Violence, Jane Howlett, encouraged Tasmanians to nominate women who are making a meaningful difference in their communities.

“These awards are about recognising the extraordinary contributions of women at every stage of life, from those whose work has created lasting change to young women who are shaping Tasmania’s future,” Minister Howlett said.

“The Tasmanian Honour Roll of Women celebrates women whose achievements and leadership have had a significant and enduring impact, while the Inspiring Young Women’s Award shines a spotlight on young people who are already showing remarkable potential.”

Nominations for both awards are open now until Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

Members of the public, community groups and organisations are encouraged to nominate women and young women whose contributions deserve recognition.

To view the nomination guidelines and submit a nomination, visit www.dpac.tas.gov.au/for-communities/inclusive-communities/women