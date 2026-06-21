Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Reveal the 5 Workshops and 3 Bonuses Inside the 2026 Build It Bootcamp

Build It Bootcamp - Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

Inside the Build It Bootcamp from Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi: five live workshops, an AI assistant, and three exclusive bonuses over 30 days.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With four days remaining until the 2026 Build It Bootcamp officially begins , Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi are pulling back the curtain on exactly what is included in the 30-day program. The Build It Bootcamp consists of five live 90-minute workshops, a custom-built AI assistant, done-for-you templates and replays, and three exclusive bonuses worth more than $4,000 in combined value.The 5 Live Workshops Inside the Build It Bootcamp: Each Build It Bootcamp workshop runs live for 90 minutes at 10:00 AM Pacific.Workshop 1: Build Your Foundation (Wednesday, June 24). Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi walk students through identifying the problem they solve, the person they serve, and the message that will draw the right people to them. Students walk away knowing exactly what they will teach, who they will teach, and the confidence to deliver it.Workshop 2: Build the Ultimate Assistant (Tuesday, June 30). Students build a custom AI assistant that learns their dream client, their voice, and their goals. The Ultimate Assistant works as a 24-hour partner, helping with copywriting, curriculum design, messaging, and content.Workshop 3: Build Your Community (Tuesday, July 7). Students launch their own community on Skool, learn what makes communities grow, and start filling theirs with the right people. By the end of this Build It Bootcamp workshop, students have a live community with a name, a thumbnail, and a headline.Workshop 4: Build Your Coaching Curriculum (Tuesday, July 14). Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi teach students how to design a complete coaching framework using the Story, Teach, Tool method, ensuring that clients walk away with real results rather than just information.Workshop 5: Build Your Offer and Go Live (Tuesday, July 21). Students turn their curriculum into a compelling offer and prepare their community for the first sale. By the end of this final Build It Bootcamp workshop, every student is officially open for business. The 3 Exclusive Bonuses Included With the Build It Bootcamp: In addition to the five live workshops, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi are including three high-value bonuses with every Build It Bootcamp enrollment.Bonus #1: VIP Ticket to the Sales and Scale Summit. A five-hour live virtual event on July 28, 2026, dedicated to helping Build It Bootcamp students get their first sale and turn it into consistent revenue. Two physical tickets are mailed to every enrolled student.Bonus #2: 30 Days Free on Skool. While the standard Skool free trial is only 14 days, Build It Bootcamp students receive a full 30 days at no cost. After the trial, Skool is $99 per month, though students are free to use any community platform they prefer.Bonus #3: Become Unstoppable Training. A collection of belief-busting trainings from four of the most powerful speakers in the world: Trent Shelton, Lisa Nichols, Jim Kwik, and Tony Robbins. The Become Unstoppable bonus is exclusive to Build It Bootcamp students and is not available for sale anywhere else."We packed the Build It Bootcamp with everything Tony Robbins and I wish we had when we were starting out," said Dean Graziosi. "Five live workshops, an AI assistant, a virtual sales event, free Skool, and the Become Unstoppable trainings. The goal was to build the most complete launch program out there."Enrollment Closes June 23.The Build It Bootcamp begins on June 24, 2026 and runs for 30 days. The Sales and Scale Summit follows on July 28. Enrollment is available for $997 or three payments of $380.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world's leading life and business strategist. Over the past four decades, he has empowered more than 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. Robbins is also a partner in over 100 privately held companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investor known for his mission to help people achieve time and financial freedom. He has founded and scaled more than 14 companies that have generated over $1 billion in revenue, and his work has empowered millions through training, events, and digital education programs.

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