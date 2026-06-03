Brill Legal Group Files Article 78 Proceeding Challenging Administrative Decision in New York

New York, New York – Brill Legal Group has filed an Article 78 Proceeding in the New York Supreme Court seeking judicial review of an administrative decision that, according to court papers, significantly affects the rights of its client in dealings with a government agency.

According to the filing, the agency’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious” and made “in violation of lawful procedure,” allegations that form the legal basis for relief under Article 78 of the Civil Practice Law and Rules.

Article 78 proceedings provide a mechanism for individuals and entities to challenge actions by New York state and local agencies, boards, and officers. In the petition, Brill Legal Group argues that the agency failed to follow its own rules and did not give adequate consideration to the evidence presented by the petitioner, as outlined in the court documents.

The proceeding will be decided largely on the written administrative record and legal briefs submitted by both sides, rather than on live testimony. Under New York law, the court’s review in an Article 78 case typically focuses on whether the agency acted within the scope of its authority and whether its determination had a rational basis in the record.

Brill Legal Group represents individuals and organizations in matters involving administrative agencies, professional discipline and related judicial review in New York’s trial and appellate courts. The firm’s attorneys regularly handle Article 78 proceedings challenging a range of governmental determinations, from licensing and disciplinary actions to employment and regulatory disputes.

CASE INFORMATION

Supreme Court of New York, Appellate Division

Ryan Cargill v. David Howard

Case No. CV-25-0143

Brill Legal Group's primary criminal defense attorney, Peter Brill, is a former assistant district attorney who knows the law inside and out. His understanding of how prosecutors think and operate gives him a distinct advantage when entering the courtroom or sitting down at the bargaining table. He is supported by the Brill Legal Group’s team of highly experienced criminal law attorneys who have tried hundreds of cases. These accomplished lawyers bring a collective wealth of knowledge and experience that is second to none on Long Island or the Five Boroughs.

Brill Legal Group

64 Hilton Avenue Hempstead, NY 11550

516-206-2002

https://www.brill-legal.com

Press Contact : Peter Brill

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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