Ottawa Infotainment and Pektron Announce Strategic Collaboration on Keyless Entry at AutoTech Detroit

Advancing Secure, Future Ready Smartphone Access Through Integrated Hardware and Software Innovation

Our focus is on giving OEMs a reliable, automotive-grade platform that simplifies integration while meeting the highest standards of security and performance. ” — Darrin Bruce, Vice President and General Manager, Pektron (US)

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment (Oi) and Pektron today announce a strategic collaboration at AutoTech Detroit, focused on delivering a next-generation keyless entry solution that seamlessly integrates smartphone access into the in-vehicle experience.As vehicles continue to evolve into fully connected, software-defined platforms, consumers expect their smartphones to securely and effortlessly replace traditional key fobs. This collaboration brings together Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire OS and Pektron’s automotive-grade hardware to deliver a secure, scalable, and user-friendly keyless entry system.Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment, stated, “Customers now expect their phone to be their key fob. We wanted keyless entry to be a seamless part of the DragonFire OS experience, and we realized we needed a hardware partner that could provide a robust and secure foundation. Pektron brings exactly that.”At the core of the solution is Pektron’s Access Control Module (ACM), a secure, automotive-grade hardware platform enabling keyless entry through NFC communication. Now officially supported as a verified ecosystem module within DragonFire OS, the ACM allows OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to rapidly deploy integrated keyless entry functionality as part of a broader digital cockpit platform.Darrin Bruce, Vice President and General Manager, Pektron (US), said, “Our focus is on giving OEMs a reliable, automotive-grade platform that simplifies integration while meeting the highest standards of security and performance. We’re enabling customers to deploy keyless entry faster and with confidence, while building a foundation that can evolve with future vehicle architectures.”Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment, added, “Cybersecurity is absolutely critical for use cases like keyless entry. Pektron’s hardware provides a strong security foundation, and when combined with DragonFire OS we can significantly minimize risk while enabling the freedom and convenience of smartphone-based access.”This joint solution will be available to OEMs and mobility providers as part of Ottawa Infotainment’s growing ecosystem of integrated modules. Both companies also confirmed that a deeper level of integration and expanded capabilities will be showcased at CES 2027, where Ottawa Infotainment and Pektron will exhibit together in West Hall.This collaboration reinforces Ottawa Infotainment’s commitment to delivering full-stack, production-ready solutions that combine hardware, software, and ecosystem partnerships to accelerate the future of software-defined vehicles.________________________________________About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment develops next-generation digital cockpit systems, production-ready domain controllers, and SDV compute platforms for global automotive manufacturers. DragonFire OS powers advanced infotainment, cluster, and body control functions, and the company’s DragonFire Pro and Spark controllers are deployed in production programs. Ottawa Infotainment is focused on enabling modular, scalable, and software-driven electrical architectures that support the industry’s transition to software-defined vehicles.About PektronPektron is a global leader in custom automotive electronics engineering with deep expertise across keyless entry and NFC systems, lighting, ECUs, body controllers, and mission-critical vehicle electronics. The company is recognized for its vertically integrated manufacturing operations and long-standing partnerships with global automotive brands.

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