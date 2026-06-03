Justin C. Frankel proudly joins the Alzheimer’s Association and organizations worldwide in recognizing June 2026 as Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

more than 7 million Americans age 65 and older [are] living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number expected to nearly double in the coming decades without medical breakthroughs.” — Justin C. Frankel, Esq.

CARLE PLACE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. Disability and Insurance Law 1 Old Country Road, Suite 420 Carle Place, New York 11514 (516) 222-1600 | www.jfrankellaw.com Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. Recognizes June 2026 as Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and Calls for Increased Awareness of Cognitive Health and Disability RightsCarle Place, NY — June 2026 — The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C., a firm dedicated to disability and insurance law, proudly joins the Alzheimer’s Association and organizations worldwide in recognizing June 2026 as Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, a global initiative focused on raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, promoting early detection, and encouraging proactive steps to protect brain health.As noted in the document, “more than 7 million Americans age 65 and older [are] living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number expected to nearly double in the coming decades without medical breakthroughs.”Justin C. Frankel, Esq., Managing Attorney, emphasized the urgency of this moment: “Alzheimer’s is not a distant issue — it is here, it is growing, and it affects families in every community. Awareness is not optional. It is a responsibility we all share.”The Human and Societal ImpactAlzheimer’s disease remains the most common form of dementia, progressively impairing memory, thinking, and behavior. As the document states, it has “a profound impact not only on patients, but also on caregivers, families, and the healthcare system, with billions of dollars in care costs and millions of unpaid caregiving hours provided annually.”Frankel added: “Behind every diagnosis is a family trying to navigate impossible choices — medical, emotional, and financial. Our firm sees the real world consequences every day, and we are committed to standing with those who are struggling.”Raising Awareness of Risk Factors and Early Warning SignsA central focus of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month is educating the public about early detection. The document notes that “brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s can begin 20 years or more before noticeable symptoms appear.”Frankel underscored the importance of early action: “Too many people wait until symptoms are undeniable before seeking help. Early evaluation can change the trajectory of care, access to treatment, and even eligibility for disability benefits.”Promoting Proactive Brain HealthThe Alzheimer’s Association highlights lifestyle factors that support long term cognitive resilience, including physical activity, nutrition, sleep, and cognitive engagement. The document lists these as “essential not only for reducing dementia risk, but for promoting long-term cognitive resilience.”Frankel noted: “Brain health is not just a medical issue — it’s a lifelong investment. Small, consistent habits can make a meaningful difference, and awareness campaigns like this one help people take those steps sooner rather than later.”Advocacy, Disability Rights, and Legal ProtectionAs stated in the document, “Individuals affected by cognitive decline are often unable to continue working, yet face significant barriers in obtaining the disability benefits to which they are entitled.”Frankel expanded on this point: “The disability claims process is not designed with cognitive impairment in mind. It is complex, paperwork heavy, and unforgiving. People with Alzheimer’s and dementia deserve a system that recognizes their reality — not one that puts up roadblocks.”He continued: “Our mission is simple: ensure that individuals facing cognitive decline are treated with dignity, fairness, and compassion by their insurance carriers. No one should have to fight for benefits while fighting for their health.”Joining the Global MovementThroughout June, the firm encourages participation in awareness initiatives, including the Alzheimer’s Association’s “Go Purple” campaign.Frankel added a final call to action: “Whether you wear purple, share information, support a caregiver, or simply start a conversation, every action matters. Awareness saves time, saves resources, and in many cases, saves lives.”About the Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C.The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. is a New York based National law firm focused on disability and insurance litigation, advocating for individuals seeking short term disability, long term disability , and life insurance benefits. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of clients and ensuring fair treatment under applicable insurance policies and federal law.Media Contact: Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. Phone: (516) 222-1600 Email: JCF@jfrankellaw.com Website: www.jfrankellaw.com

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