Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Reveal the Three-Word Build It Bootcamp Framework: Community, Connection, Coaching

Build It Bootcamp - Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi share the simple Community, Connection, Coaching framework at the heart of the 2026 Build It Bootcamp.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the 2026 Build It Bootcamp launching on June 24 , Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi are publicly sharing the framework at the core of the program: Community, Connection, Coaching. The three words represent what Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi describe as the simplest possible path for turning life experience into a purpose-driven coaching business.According to Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, most aspiring coaches and creators do not fail because they lack talent. They fail because they get lost in unnecessary complexity. Funnels, algorithms, paid advertising, social media tactics, and a hundred different "experts" all pulling them in different directions. The Build It Bootcamp strips all of that away and rebuilds the path around three things anyone can do.The Community, Connection, Coaching Framework Explained - The Build It Bootcamp methodology breaks down as follows:Community. Your story attracts a community of people who relate to your experience. Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi teach Build It Bootcamp students how to launch their own community on Skool, one of the fastest-growing community platforms in the world.Connection. Inside that community, deep connection builds the trust that makes coaching possible. The Build It Bootcamp dedicates an entire workshop to teaching students how to show up authentically, create real belonging, and turn members into people who genuinely care about one another.Coaching. Once trust is built, coaching becomes the natural way to deliver real transformation. The Build It Bootcamp walks students through designing a complete coaching curriculum, structuring sessions, and creating an offer that solves a clear problem for the people inside the community."After every program, every event, every iteration over nearly 80 years, this is what Tony Robbins and I kept coming back to," said Dean Graziosi. "Community. Connection. Coaching. It works for every type of person, in every industry, with every kind of background. The Build It Bootcamp is the first program we have ever built around just those three things."Why Information Alone Does Not Work:Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi argue that the reason most online courses fail their students has nothing to do with the quality of the information. The information is usually fine. What is missing, they say, is momentum, structure, and someone walking beside the student every step of the way.That is why the Build It Bootcamp is built as a live program rather than a self-paced course. Every workshop is taught live, with students building alongside thousands of others doing the same thing at the same time. According to Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, that is the difference between learning about a business and actually building one.Enrollment Open Through June 23:The 2026 Build It Bootcamp begins on June 24 and runs for 30 days. Enrollment is $997 or three payments of $380, with five live workshops, the Ultimate Assistant AI tool, and three premium bonuses included.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world's leading life and business strategist. Over the past four decades, he has empowered more than 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. Robbins is also a partner in over 100 privately held companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investor known for his mission to help people achieve time and financial freedom. He has founded and scaled more than 14 companies that have generated over $1 billion in revenue, and his work has empowered millions through training, events, and digital education programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.