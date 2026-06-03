Ashanti Gray, MBA, CFO, CTO, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads Fire Rescue and Operational Excellence Leadership

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Public Safety Leader Driving Organizational Excellence, Leadership Innovation, and Regional Operational Strategy Across Southern NevadaAshanti Gray, MBA, CFO, CTO, is an executive leader with more than 28 years of experience driving organizational performance, operational strategy, and large-scale systems leadership. As Assistant Fire Chief for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, she oversees complex, multi-agency operations, aligning strategy, accountability, and performance across regional systems serving Southern Nevada.A recognized authority in governance, accreditation, and organizational effectiveness, Gray leads initiatives that strengthen workforce capability, improve operational outcomes, and position organizations for long-term sustainability. Her expertise extends nationally through her role as a Peer Reviewer for the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE), where she supports accreditation processes and advances professional standards in public safety organizations across the country.Gray is also the Founder of Operational Advantage Solutions, a consultancy focused on helping government and private-sector leaders optimize performance, strengthen leadership systems, and improve organizational accountability. In this capacity, she partners with executive teams to develop high-functioning operational strategies designed for complex and high-stakes environments. She further contributes to the field through service on regional and national boards dedicated to leadership development, public safety advancement, and organizational excellence.As the first African American female Assistant Fire Chief for the City of Las Vegas, Gray brings a distinct and impactful perspective to leadership within public safety. Known for her strategic insight, operational discipline, and decisive leadership style, she advises organizations navigating complex, multi-agency environments. Her work emphasizes modern leadership practices that prioritize adaptability, accountability, and measurable impact. Gray has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal and recognized by Vegas Inc. as a Women Inspiring Nevada honoree for her leadership and contributions to the field.Gray attributes her success to perseverance, adaptability, and the courage to step into spaces that once felt larger than she did. She explains that every challenging opportunity has pushed her to grow in unexpected ways and strengthened her ability to lead under pressure. Throughout her career, she has placed strong value on learning from mentors, peers, and those she has led, viewing leadership as a continuous exchange of knowledge and experience. She also acknowledges the importance of those who came before her—individuals who opened doors, broke barriers, and believed in her potential. Their example continues to shape her leadership approach and fuels her commitment to creating opportunities for future generations.The best career advice Gray has ever received is to “inspect what you expect.” While setting clear expectations is essential in leadership, she believes true effectiveness comes from remaining engaged and ensuring those expectations are consistently met. This principle has become a cornerstone of her leadership philosophy, reinforcing accountability while also supporting individuals and teams in achieving high performance standards. It continues to guide how she builds trust, manages operations, and develops leaders within her organization.Gray encourages young women entering public safety and leadership roles to remain confident in their abilities and committed to continuous professional growth. She advises them to actively pursue learning opportunities, cultivate strong relationships with mentors and peers, and embrace challenges that stretch their capabilities. She also emphasizes the importance of openness—to new ideas, evolving practices, and constructive feedback—highlighting that growth often comes through experimentation, adaptation, and resilience in the face of change.She further underscores that passion for serving the community is essential in sustaining long-term commitment and excellence in public safety. According to Gray, passion not only fuels individual motivation but also inspires teams to perform at their highest level. She believes strong organizations are built when every individual understands the importance of their role, regardless of rank or title, and when leaders ensure their teams are properly supported, trained, and equipped to succeed in high-pressure environments.Gray identifies one of the most significant challenges and opportunities in public safety as the evolution of leadership development. Historically, fire service and public safety careers have followed a narrow, linear pathway to leadership. However, she emphasizes that modern public safety requires broader collaboration across disciplines, including emergency communications, field operations, administration, and strategic planning.Gray believes effective leadership must be grounded in continuous development, data-informed decision-making, and the ability to manage both people and complex systems simultaneously. Her own professional journey—from emergency communications to executive leadership—has reinforced her belief that diverse leadership pathways strengthen organizational resilience and effectiveness across the entire public safety ecosystem.This perspective has also shaped her work beyond traditional public safety roles. Through Operational Advantage Solutions, Gray focuses on strengthening leadership frameworks, enhancing operational strategy, and reinforcing accountability within complex organizations. She views this work as an opportunity to modernize leadership practices and improve how public safety agencies operate, collaborate, and deliver services to their communities.Gray’s core values in both her professional and personal life are integrity, accountability, service, and continuous growth. She believes in leading with honesty, taking full responsibility for decisions, and consistently striving for improvement—both personally and organizationally. These values guide her approach to leadership and influence how she builds teams, develops systems, and supports organizational transformation.In public safety, Gray emphasizes that trust is the foundation of effective service delivery. Because of this, she remains deeply committed to supporting both the communities served and the professionals who dedicate their careers to protecting them. She also prioritizes recognizing and uplifting the individuals who carry out this mission daily, ensuring they are supported, respected, and equipped with the resources necessary to succeed.Guided by her commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, Ashanti Gray continues to shape the future of public safety leadership through strategic vision, operational expertise, and a steadfast dedication to building stronger, more effective organizations.Learn More about Ashanti Gray:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Ashanti-Gray or through her website, https://www.operationaladvantagesolutions.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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