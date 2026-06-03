Dr. Monica Nicoll of Resilience Counseling and Training Center Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CONWAY, NH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While there are many resources for positive change in this world, Monical Nicoll PhD stands apart—with her philosophies, energy and psychological expertise. She has more than 35 years of experience that include classis Adlerian theory, practical tools and strategies, and an orientation to authentic living and resilient behaviors. She has treated children, adolescents, adults, couples and families, guiding them to more positive and heartfelt living.

A key part of her approach is learning to identify negative thoughts and self-doubt patterns and reframe our thinking to a more positive, can-do mindset. Monical Nicoll helps people rise above challenges, build mental toughness, cultivate coping skills, and continually evolve as we deal with life’s difficulties in a calm and rational manner.

Ms. Nicoll operates her own practice known as The Resilience Counseling and Training Center. While there are certain signals that are best observed in person (e.g., body language) it is possible to meet with her telephonically or even through the Internet. She notes one client is based in Singapore, which is not only remote but in a time zone that is 12 hours different from her home base in New Hampshire.

Monica Nicoll stresses that finding the creative power and ways to understand our inner dynamics helps people gain clarity and realign from traumatic events and the embedded messages that come with it. From lifestyle analysis, to genetics, she looks at the life events, memories, and maladjusted survival tools people have. Then she helps them switch their mindset from I can’t or I’m not good enough to I am strong and courageous, and I can overcome adversity.

“It is so rewarding when I see people move forward/ When they can stand up and say I won’t let this event define me anymore. I am a good and functioning person. I finally got out of my own way. I never want to stop working because of that. When you are in a field where you do and you give to others, you just want to keep on doing and giving.”

Ms. Nicoll stresses that not all mental and emotional health approaches are the same. While cognitive behavioral therapy and Adlerian guidelines (based on Alfred Adler and the Jungian school) can be applied, it is more important to focus on messages and behaviors that are not serving us. Do we get upset or move into a fight or flight reaction when stressed? Or do we turn our arousal and upset into something positive and creative? Are we doing the work focusing on our inner self and aligning our actions with purpose and intent?

Monica Nicoll probes clients in such ways, beginning with weekly or even twice weekly meetings. As the change process unravels, and people become active participants in their own life and happiness, the relationship can change. Sometimes these relations last for months, others might keep working on themselves for years.

“People admire my direction. I don’t just sit there and leave them to come to conclusions. I ignite hope and change and meaning. I help people get to a rounded and intentional place. Sometimes they will come back with their partner, and I can deal with them too.”

In her podcast Doctor Nicoll will discuss this process in greater depth. She will share a case study of a person whose life was transformed by her guidance. She will also talk about new pursuits such as listening to the poetry of David Whyte, an Irish poet, philosopher, and guide who puts a voice to human identity and striving for possibilities. She likes to hear him speak as well as read his creations. She will also talk about her top selling amazon book Know Thyself and the path to change.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Monica Nicoll, psychologist and coach, in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday June 1st at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-psychologist-and-coach/id1785721253?i=1000770884854

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-psychologist-and-coach-dr-monica-nicoll-of-resilience-counseling-and-training-center-335700423

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2c2tD6aHJaRQpaiB7mH0xp

For more information about out guest, please visit https://resiliencecounselingcenter.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.