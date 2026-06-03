Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Honestee Maldonado, left, 48th Dental Squadron, RAF...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Honestee Maldonado, left, 48th Dental Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, shows British Army and Air Training Corps cadets how to perform CPR at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath spent two days at the Suffolk Show showcasing their equipment and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page U.S. Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath spent two days at the Suffolk Show showcasing their equipment and capabilities in Ipswich, England, May 27 and 28, 2026. Team Mildenhall support included the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, 100th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog section, 321st Special Tactics Squadron, 100th Operations Group and 100th Maintenance Group. The annual event celebrates Suffolk’s heritage, culture and industry, and includes a range of displays and interaction by the U.S. Air Force, all branches of the British military and cadets, and members of the local community. Date Taken: 05.28.2026 Date Posted: 06.03.2026 06:25 Story ID: 566735 Location: IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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