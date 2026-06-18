Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi's Build It Bootcamp Was Built for People Whose Life Experience Is Their Greatest Asset

Build It Bootcamp - Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

The Build It Bootcamp from Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi is designed for people who already have what they need to coach others: real lived experience.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Build It Bootcamp from Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi is built around a counterintuitive idea: the people most ready to become coaches are not the people with the biggest followings or the fanciest credentials, but the everyday people whose lives have already taught them something worth sharing.Set to kick off on June 24, 2026, the Build It Bootcamp is specifically designed for people who have raised families, built careers, overcome real challenges, or simply figured something out the hard way. Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have built the 30-day program around what they call the most underrated business asset in the world: lived experience.Built for the People Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi Believe Are Most Ready: The Build It Bootcamp is not built for established entrepreneurs or technical experts. It is built for:- People who have raised families and want to help others navigate parenting, marriage, or homemaking- Career professionals in fields like nursing, teaching, finance, or corporate leadership who want to share what they have learned- People who have overcome a significant challenge like divorce, addiction, grief, or a major health journey- People who have mastered a craft, a skill, or a way of thinking and are ready to teach it- Anyone who has been quietly thinking, "I have something to offer," but has not known where to start"Your experience used to be just your past," Dean Graziosi has said about the philosophy behind the Build It Bootcamp. "Now it can be your future."The Maze Behind the Build It Bootcamp Methodology:Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi frequently describe the Build It Bootcamp through a maze metaphor. Everyone has already walked through their own personal maze, whether it involved raising a child, leaving a career, recovering from a setback, or simply navigating life. The people coming behind them, stuck in that same maze right now, would gladly follow a guide who has already been through it.According to Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, that is the simplest definition of a coaching business and the foundation the Build It Bootcamp is built on.No Glass Ceiling, No Tech Required:A core message of the Build It Bootcamp is that this kind of business has no glass ceiling. There is no boss deciding what someone's experience is worth and no cap on how much impact a coach can create. Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have built the Build It Bootcamp specifically for people who want to step into something of their own without abandoning the lives they have already built.The program does not require a large social media following, technical skills, or full-time hours. The Build It Bootcamp is designed to work for people with full lives who can dedicate a few hours each week to building something real.Enrollment Open Through June 23The 2026 Build It Bootcamp begins on June 24, 2026 and runs for 30 days. The program is available for $997 or three payments of $380. Enrollment closes when training begins.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world's leading life and business strategist. Over the past four decades, he has empowered more than 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. Robbins is also a partner in over 100 privately held companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investor known for his mission to help people achieve time and financial freedom. He has founded and scaled more than 14 companies that have generated over $1 billion in revenue, and his work has empowered millions through training, events, and digital education programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.