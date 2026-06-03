My Little Book of Prayers Offers a Year Long Journey of Faith, Reflection, and Compassionate Living

My Little Book of Prayers by Dr. Francisco M. Torres

Dr. Francisco M. Torres presents a heartfelt collection of prayers designed to inspire spiritual growth, mindful worship, and a deeper connection with God.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Little Book of Prayers (Provocative Thoughts in Medicine, Healthcare and Life) by Dr. Francisco M. Torres invites readers into a meaningful devotional experience centered on prayer, faith, and compassionate living. Created to honor donations supporting clean water initiatives for children in Gambia, the book combines spiritual reflection with a message of service, offering readers a thoughtful companion for daily worship and personal renewal.

Structured as a prayer calendar, the book guides readers through a year of reflection and devotion, encouraging moments of quiet contemplation amid the demands of everyday life. Drawing from both cherished traditional prayers and original reflections, Dr. Torres creates a resource designed to deepen spiritual awareness while fostering gratitude, peace, and a stronger relationship with God.

At the heart of My Little Book of Prayers is the belief that faith can be discovered even in life's most difficult circumstances. Throughout the collection, Dr. Torres reflects on God as healer, teacher, and shepherd, offering prayers that acknowledge both personal struggles and collective human needs. The devotional encourages readers to approach prayer not only as a source of comfort but also as a pathway toward greater understanding, compassion, and hope.

The book's scope extends beyond individual concerns to embrace the broader challenges facing communities around the world. Readers are invited to pray for those experiencing hunger, individuals struggling with substance use, families facing hardship, and even beloved pets. This inclusive approach reflects a vision of faith that recognizes the interconnectedness of all people and the importance of extending care and concern beyond oneself.

By pairing spiritual reflection with charitable purpose, My Little Book of Prayers also highlights the transformative impact of service. The project was developed in recognition of efforts to provide clean water for children in Gambia, reinforcing the connection between prayer and meaningful action. Through this mission, the book serves as both a devotional guide and a reminder of the practical ways faith can inspire positive change.

Ideal for readers seeking a deeper prayer life, spiritual encouragement, or a structured approach to daily devotion, the collection offers accessible reflections that can be revisited throughout the year. Its calendar format makes it suitable for both personal worship and shared devotional practice within families, churches, and faith communities. Dr. Francisco M. Torres is a physician, author, and advocate whose writings explore the intersections of medicine, healthcare, faith, and everyday life. Through My Little Book of Prayers, he shares a deeply personal collection that encourages readers to grow closer to God while cultivating compassion for their brothers and sisters across the world.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/062E3RII

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