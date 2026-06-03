Dedicated Surgeon Dr. Sharona Ross Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL - When most people talk about balancing work and life, few can match the spirited approach of Dr. Sharona Ross, MD, FACS. This year, Dr. Ross proves what’s possible when resilience meets enthusiasm. After recovering from a serious head injury, she has poured her energy into reshaping not only her own routines, but also the future of surgery and mentorship for women in the field.

Dr. Ross is launching a suite of projects designed to benefit patients, colleagues, and the next generation of surgeons. Her soon-to-be-released book, “Sustainable Excellence: A New Model for Success for Women in Medicine, Leadership, and High-Pressure Careers,” set for release in October 2026, thoughtfully explores three core themes: preventing avoidable setbacks for women in medicine, learning to balance career and personal life, and the significance of women supporting each other at all stages. The writing process, Dr. Ross reveals, was as much an exercise in self-discipline as it was a message. “I had to force myself to make real changes around how I live and work,” she shares. “Writing the book means that I had to practice what I preach. This book is not just advice for others, it is a commitment to myself.”

Dr. Ross also has a deep commitment to advancing surgical innovation. Her highly anticipated app for “Women in Surgery.” This digital community is designed to connect female professionals and surgeons, foster collaboration, and provide invaluable resources. “I’m working daily with teams in the US and India to refine the app to make sure it will help millions worldwide,” Dr. Ross explains.

Her focus on mentorship remains a high priority. The annual Summer Research Program, which began in 2009 with just a handful of women participants, now attracts enthusiastic applicants from across the US, the majority of whom are women. Dr. Ross personally interviews each candidate, carefully selecting a cohort for the immersive, three-month program hosted at her Foregut & HPB practice within AdventHealth Tampa Physician Group. The program not only introduces students to surgical research but also opens doors to multiple specialties, ensuring they are well-informed about all their career options.

“Many of these students have been told surgery isn’t for them,” Dr. Ross shares. “They hear it’s male-dominated, with no work-life balance. By giving them hands-on experience and access to mentors, especially through the annual Women in Surgery Career Symposium, we’re changing perceptions and opening doors.”

Dr. Ross’s return to the operating room is another milestone this year. While she has gradually resumed surgical duties following her head injury, her first complex Whipple procedure for pancreatic cancer marks an emotional and professional high point. “There’s no guidebook for returning to surgery after a brain injury, so we’re proceeding with utmost care,” Dr. Ross explains. She brings extensive experience to the procedure, having performed nearly 1000 open Whipple operations and almost 500 robotic Whipple operations, among the most in the field.

Looking ahead, Dr. Ross is traveling to Germany where she will collaborate with leading surgeons on single port robotic esophagectomy procedures, a technique with significant promise for patients with esophageal cancer. As the only US surgeon authorized under a special FDA Investigational Device Exemption to pursue this protocol, Dr. Ross’s insights will shape the future of minimally invasive cancer surgery in the US.

Her calendar hasn’t slow down: Dr. Ross is set to deliver lectures and keynote talks at major surgical conferences in the US, Europe, and Asia over the next several months. Despite her busy schedule, she is learning (sometimes the hard way) the importance of saying no and prioritizing her health and family. “After my accident, I realized what I had missed was my kids. Now, I’m making those my children a priority.”

Dr. Ross reflects candidly on the ongoing challenge of balancing family life with a demanding career. “It’s never perfect. I used to just make it happen and hope for the best,” she says with a laugh. “Now, I’m trying to keep my clinic schedule a little lighter and make sure I’m present for my family. But it is a process. Although I am saying “no” more often, I am still struggling with guilt as believe strongly that being present and supporting the next generation, especially women, is critically important.”

As technology reshapes the operating room, Dr. Ross believes thoughtful collaboration is key. “AI and robotics have a tremendous future in surgery, but we have to include surgeons in the conversation,” she cautions. Machines can assist with monitoring and automation, but the expertise of seasoned clinicians remains essential. “People worry about losing the human touch, but we’re not there yet. Surgeons and radiologists will still play an essential role, even as technology advances.”

With her new book, an innovative app, a thriving mentorship program, and a return to complex surgery, Dr. Ross’s year is a story of resilience and vision. Her leadership continues to inspire women in medicine and beyond.

About Dr. Sharona Ross

Dr. Sharona Ross, MD, FACS, is a surgeon, author, innovator, and mentor based at AdventHealth Tampa Physician Group. She is known for her advocacy for women in surgery, dedication to surgical education, and ongoing work to advance minimally invasive surgical techniques through research and collaboration.

Close Up Radio recently featured Sharona Ross, MD, FACS, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday June 1st at 9am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-dedicated-surgeon-dr-sharona/id1785721253?i=1000770883814

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-dedicated-surgeon-dr-sharona-ross-335700424

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3Jr6Ld8MKcfJpgHesCLitn

For more information about Sharona Ross, MD, FACS, please visit https://women-in-surgery.com/faculty/ and https://finance.yahoo.com/news/inner-circle-acknowledges-sharona-b-194600540.html/

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