Janes Awarded £17.5 Million Enterprise Agreement Lite by UK Ministry of Defence

Janes to Provide Unclassified Intelligence and Analysis

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janes, the source for validated foundational military intelligence, today announced it has been awarded a three-year Enterprise Agreement Lite (EAL), valued at up to £17.5 million, by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide comprehensive, unclassified, and up-to-date technical intelligence on military equipment across air, sea, land, and space domains.“We are honoured to further our long-standing partnership with the UK MoD,” said Blake Bartlett, CEO of Janes. “As the independent global source for defence and military intelligence, Janes delivers a distinct advantage with comprehensive datasets that are collected, analysed, validated, and contextualised to improve decision making, situational awareness, and mission readiness. We look forward to extending these capabilities across the UK MoD.”“We are proud to strengthen our relationship with Janes through the creation of an Enterprise Agreement Lite,” said a spokesperson from Defence Digital Commercial. “Enterprise Agreement Lites that are delivered through Defence Tech Scaler enable Defence users to access a broad range of innovative suppliers and technologies quickly and efficiently. This approach supports collaboration across Industry and ensures users can select the right tools at pace.”About JanesIn a complex global landscape, leaders need accurate information and full context quickly. Janes equips defence, government, and industry leaders with objective, accurate, and shareable data and analysis. Our experts combine advanced technology with proven tradecraft to deliver validated and contextual intelligence to assess threats, accelerate decisions, and anticipate change with confidence. We deliver our intelligence with the flexibility to fuse it with multiple sources in any system, enrich AI solutions, or access it through our portal.Visit Janes.com for more information.

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