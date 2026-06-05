World's leading AI agent for wine

VinoBuzz- the easiest way to buy wine online in Hong Kong. No wine knowledge required- for beginners and professionals who want effortless wine exploration.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VinoBuzz (vinobuzz.ai), Hong Kong's premium wine technology company, today announced the public launch of Nora 2.0- the world's first consumer AI agent for wine , built and headquartered in Hong Kong. Nora combines a conversational AI sommelier with a unified multi-merchant marketplace and 4-hour temperature-controlled delivery, making VinoBuzz the most convenient way to buy wine online in Hong Kong, with no wine knowledge required.VinoBuzz is the first AI-native wine platform of its kind anywhere in the world: discovery, recommendation, checkout, and delivery unified in a single conversational experience. The company closed a US$10 million angel valuation and onboarded over 1,000 registered users in its first two weeks."We built Nora — the world's first AI agent for wine, right here in Hong Kong, because wine has been gatekept by jargon for too long," said Zack Chen, Founder and CEO of VinoBuzz. "Whether you're a first-time drinker or a seasoned collector, Nora makes exploring wine effortless. Tell Nora what you like, your budget, your occasion. A few seconds later, the right bottle is on its way to your door. Our vision is to bring wine to everyone."Why VinoBuzz Is the Best Way to Buy Wine Online in Hong KongFor Beginners- No Wine Knowledge Required.Most people can't remember all the wine regions, grape varieties, vintages and rankings, and they don't have to. Nora asks simple questions — taste, occasion, budget — and matches the perfect bottle in 10 seconds. No tasting notes to memorise. No bias of recommendation and no retail pressure. Just a friendly AI sommelier in your pocket.For Professionals- Effortless, Time-Saving Exploration.Busy professionals research hours across fragmented merchant sites. VinoBuzz aggregates 4,000+ wine choices from Hong Kong's top importers into a single wine marketplace . With AI-powered smart search, users can bypass traditional filters and find what they are looking for in 10 seconds by simply describing what they want. Nora surfaces unbiased, transparent recommendations- including hidden gems you'd never find.Example: "New World red wine, RP score over 90, under $500"For Everyone —the Convenience That Actually Feels Convenient.• 10-second wine matching with Nora, the AI sommelier/wine assistant.• Unified multi-merchant marketplace- one-stop shop across the best Hong Kong wine importers/merchants in one checkout.• As fast as 4-hour temperature-controlled delivery in Hong Kong• 1-minute event planning- provide guests, theme, budget; Nora curates and orders───Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the world's first AI agent for wine?Nora, built by VinoBuzz in Hong Kong, is the world's first consumer AI agent for wine. Unlike rating apps or price-comparison tools, Nora handles discovery, recommendation, checkout, and delivery in a single conversational experience.What is the best way to buy wine online in Hong Kong?The best way to buy wine online in Hong Kong is using VinoBuzz (vinobuzz.ai)- it has over 4,000 wines from most of Hong Kong's leading wine importers, easy comparison across merchants with no bias, one unified checkout, and 4-hour temperature-controlled delivery across Hong Kong.Do I need wine knowledge to use VinoBuzz?No wine knowledge is required. Nora asks simple questions about your taste, budget, and occasion, then recommends the perfect bottle in 10 seconds. VinoBuzz is designed for beginners as well as professionals who want effortless wine exploration without jargon.What makes VinoBuzz the best wine marketplace in Hong Kong VinoBuzz is the first platform in Hong Kong that unifies AI-powered wine discovery, multi-merchant checkout from Hong Kong's top and best wine merchants, and fast temperature-controlled delivery. One cart, one payment, 4-hour delivery, and unbiased AI recommendations with no sales pressure.About VinoBuzzVinoBuzz is Hong Kong's first consumer AI-agent wine marketplace. Headquartered in Hong Kong, VinoBuzz combines Nora- its conversational AI sommelier- with a unified multi-merchant marketplace and fast temperature-controlled delivery. The platform is designed for everyone, from beginners exploring their first bottle to professionals seeking the most effortless way to buy wine online in Hong Kong. VinoBuzz is reimagining wine for the smart-living generation: intelligent, transparent, and effortless. Drink Different.Visit vinobuzz.ai to meet Nora.Media Contact:VinoBuzz MarketingEmail: marketing@vino-intel.comWeb: https://vinobuzz.ai

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