Influential Women Profiles: Kalpita Raut, Google AI/ML Professional Advancing Healthcare Through Cloud & Data Analytics

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle-Based Data Leader Advances Patient Care, Mentors Emerging Talent, and Champions Women in Technology Through Global Mentorship and Impactful AI-Driven Healthcare SolutionsSeattle, Washington — Kalpita Raut is an AI/ML professional at Google specializing in cloud consulting, data analytics, and machine learning operations. Her technology journey began in childhood, fueled by a fascination with computers and a belief that technology is not merely a tool, but a powerful medium for creativity and large-scale problem-solving. This early curiosity laid the foundation for a career that has consistently bridged technical innovation with real-world impact, particularly in healthcare.Kalpita began her professional journey as a tech consultant with Infosys, where she developed her foundational expertise in enterprise technology and client engagement. Her performance and technical capabilities led her into a tech lead role, where she worked closely with healthcare clients. This exposure became a turning point in her career, as she witnessed firsthand how technology solutions could directly influence patient care, clinical efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. Inspired by this impact, she transitioned to Google, where she now serves as a data consultant and program manager.In her current role at Google, Kalpita leads the full project lifecycle—from initial kickoff through implementation and final launch—delivering innovative, data-driven solutions primarily within the healthcare sector. She collaborates closely with stakeholders to gather requirements, define technical roadmaps, and develop detailed project execution plans. Her work focuses on leveraging advanced analytics, machine learning, and scalable cloud infrastructure to improve patient care, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and optimize treatment pathways. Beyond delivery, she is consistently focused on identifying opportunities to refine and enhance existing systems, ensuring continuous innovation and measurable impact.Kalpita’s academic background reflects her strong technical foundation. She holds a Master’s degree in Information Management and Data Analytics from the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Mumbai. She is also a Google Cloud Certified Professional Machine Learning Engineer and Professional Database Engineer. She continues to deepen her expertise in MLOps, Python, and data modeling to stay at the forefront of evolving technology landscapes.Kalpita attributes her success to a lifelong curiosity about technology that began in childhood. She has consistently viewed computers and digital systems not just as functional tools, but as platforms for innovation, creativity, and problem-solving at scale. This mindset has guided her throughout her academic and professional journey, shaping her approach to complex technical challenges.Her early career experience at Infosys and later as a tech lead working with healthcare organizations provided her with a strong sense of purpose. One of her most meaningful projects involved working with Seattle Children’s Hospital, where she contributed to solutions designed to improve pediatric treatment planning and support early diagnosis strategies. The initiative helped enhance clinical decision-making processes and enabled the development of additional tools aimed at improving post-diagnosis patient care and treatment outcomes.Kalpita’s commitment to excellence is reinforced by her ongoing pursuit of professional development. In addition to her formal education, she maintains multiple active certifications through Google Cloud, including Professional Machine Learning Engineer, Professional Database Engineer, and Professional Data Engineer credentials. These certifications reflect her dedication to continuous learning and her drive to remain at the forefront of innovation in cloud and AI technologies.One of the most influential sources of career guidance in Kalpita’s journey has been her current manager at Google, Ada Lau, a veteran professional with nearly two decades at the company. Ada has also been actively involved in women-focused initiatives, including WAC, and has played a significant role in encouraging Kalpita to engage more deeply in community-building efforts that support women in technology. Through this mentorship, Kalpita has been inspired to actively contribute to programs that empower emerging female leaders in the tech industry.Kalpita strongly believes in the principle of “lifting as you climb.” Her message to young women entering the technology field is rooted in confidence and purpose: she encourages them to recognize their perspective as a superpower. She urges aspiring professionals not to hesitate in challenging the status quo and emphasizes the importance of leading with empathy in technical environments.She also stresses that the technology industry requires diverse voices to drive meaningful innovation. According to Kalpita, inclusive participation is essential for building systems and solutions that reflect the needs of a global population. She encourages young women to trust their insights, embrace leadership opportunities, and step confidently into both technical and decision-making roles.Despite her achievements, Kalpita acknowledges ongoing challenges within the industry, particularly the underrepresentation of women in technical discussions and leadership spaces. She notes that she has often found herself as the only woman in the room, where asserting her perspective can require additional effort to ensure it is heard and valued.However, she remains optimistic about the evolving landscape. Kalpita believes that when perspectives are supported by data, expertise, and evidence, they gain stronger recognition and influence. This belief continues to drive her commitment to strengthening her technical depth and analytical rigor, ensuring her voice contributes meaningfully to decision-making processes.Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Kalpita is deeply committed to mentorship and community engagement. She actively participates in initiatives that promote women in technology and has served as a panelist at Johns Hopkins University, where she mentors and coaches students pursuing careers in data science and technology. She is also involved with the Women in Data Science community, where she supports programs aimed at fostering education, collaboration, and career development.Through the TechWomen initiative, a program supported by the U.S. Department of State, Kalpita has mentored emerging global leaders, including a recent mentee from Kazakhstan focused on reducing traffic-related fatalities. Together, they explored AI-powered solutions for real-time vehicle speed monitoring, early warning systems for unsafe driving behavior, and data-driven insights designed to improve road safety. The project highlighted the broader potential of AI in public safety and government-supported infrastructure initiatives.Outside of her professional commitments, Kalpita enjoys creative and adventurous pursuits, including singing, photography, and outdoor activities. Her interests reflect a balance between analytical rigor and creative expression, reinforcing her belief in well-rounded personal and professional growth.Recognized for her technical expertise, collaborative leadership style, and commitment to meaningful impact, Kalpita Raut continues to make significant contributions to AI-driven healthcare innovation. Through her work at Google and her dedication to mentorship and community engagement, she is helping shape a more inclusive, intelligent, and impactful future for technology.Learn More about Kalpita Raut:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Kalpita-Raut Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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