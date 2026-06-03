Paradise Creek Delivers a Gripping Psychological Thriller Set in Colorado’s Remote Mountain Wilderness

Paradise Creek by Keith McDonald MD

Keith McDonald MD crafts a suspenseful story of family, fear, and survival as a dangerous psychopath resurfaces in an isolated mountain valley.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Keith McDonald MD invites readers into a tense and atmospheric world of psychological suspense with Paradise Creek (Dr. Tom Whitby). Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Colorado’s Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the novel explores how a family's search for safety is shattered when a

dangerous figure from the past reenters their lives.

The story follows Dr. Tom Whitby, a physician whose family becomes the target of Miller Rask, a psychopathic patient who threatens their security and peace of mind. Seeking refuge from the danger, Tom relocates his wife Jane and daughter Nancy to a secluded valley deep within the mountains. There, they build an exquisite dream home and begin creating the life they had hoped would offer protection from the fear and uncertainty they left behind.

For a time, the remote setting provides exactly what the Whitby family desires: tranquility, stability, and a renewed sense of normalcy. However, that sense of safety quickly evaporates when they learn that Miller Rask has been transferred to a nearby facility for the criminally insane. Suddenly, the threat they believed they had escaped is closer than ever, transforming their mountain sanctuary into a place of growing dread and suspense.

McDonald’s inspiration for the novel lies in exploring the psychological impact of fear and the lengths individuals will go to protect the people they love. Through carefully crafted tension and compelling character development, Paradise Creek examines how past trauma can resurface without warning and how even the most idyllic environments can conceal looming danger. The contrast between the beauty of the mountain landscape and the darkness of the threat creates a captivating reading experience.

The novel will appeal to readers who enjoy psychological thrillers, suspense fiction, and character driven stories that balance emotional depth with escalating tension. Themes of resilience, family loyalty, and the struggle to maintain control in the face of uncertainty make the book both engaging and thought provoking. As the stakes rise, readers are drawn into a gripping narrative that keeps them questioning what might happen next.

Keith McDonald MD combines his professional background with a talent for storytelling to create believable characters and emotionally charged situations. His ability to build suspense while exploring the human response to fear has earned Paradise Creek praise from readers seeking intelligent and immersive thriller fiction.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0f3CNSwX

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