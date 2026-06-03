iContact BPO Expands into the Philippines to Power Next Phase of Global CX Growth

Clinton Cohen - CEO of iContact BPO iContact BPO Expands into the Philippines

Expanding into the Philippines is a major milestone and an important step in deepening our ability to serve global brands across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia.” — Clinton Cohen, CEO of iContact BPO

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CX outsourcing specialist iContact BPO has expanded its operations into the Philippines, marking a significant step in the company’s international growth strategy and reinforcing its ability to deliver high-quality, scalable outsourced customer experience services to global brands.

The move strengthens iContact BPO’s position as a niche CX outsourcing partner with an increasingly international delivery footprint. Already operating from Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa, the company has now established operations in Cebu, Philippines, further enhancing its capability to serve clients across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia.

iContact BPO’s Cebu operation has launched in support of a global corporate clothing and apparel brand operating in the US, with the business secured through a competitive pitch process. The new operation employs both local South African and Philippine-based talent and is designed to meet highly process-driven CX requirements, including strict compliance standards, excellent English capability, and the empathy-led customer service for which both the Philippines and South Africa are widely recognised.

“Expanding into the Philippines is a major milestone for iContact BPO and an important step in deepening our ability to serve global brands with the right blend of talent, process discipline, customer empathy and operational excellence,” said Clinton Cohen, CEO of iContact BPO. “As client expectations evolve, businesses need CX partners that can combine delivery capability with strategic maturity, technology readiness and a long-term view of customer experience strategy. Our expansion into Cebu reflects that commitment and positions us even more strongly to support clients across international markets.”

Cohen said the Philippines was a natural fit for iContact BPO’s next phase of growth, given its strong reputation as one of the world’s leading CX and BPO delivery markets.

“The Philippines offers an exceptional combination of customer service talent, English proficiency, process maturity and cultural alignment with key international markets,” he said. “For iContact BPO, this expansion is not simply about adding capacity. It is about strengthening our ability to design the right delivery model for each client, drawing on the complementary strengths of South Africa and the Philippines to support more sophisticated, resilient and globally aligned CX solutions.”

As a niche BPO specialising in CX outsourcing, iContact BPO continues to build its reputation as a trusted partner to global brands by bringing together the best of people, process, technology, AI readiness, operational maturity and long-term customer experience strategy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.