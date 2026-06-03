ONE PERCENT BRAND ANNOUNCES GLOBAL EXPANSION INTO SWITZERLAND, ITALY, AND GREATER EUROPE

One Percent Brand

INTERNATIONAL MOMENTUM, GLOBAL SHIFT TO WELLNESS, ONE PERCENT BRAND AT THE HELM

This is about creating a culture where people chase their best one percent — physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and professionally. We are seeing that message resonate globally” — Matthew Airey

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Percent Brand , the rapidly emerging performance and lifestyle company built around personal growth, discipline, and relentless self-improvement, has officially announced its strategic expansion into Switzerland, Italy, and the greater European market.Led by Founder and CEO Matthew M. Airey , the company has recently held conversations and exploratory meetings with leaders connected to FC Lugano, FC Sienna, Hockey Clubs in Switzerland, World Cup leadership circles, and multiple current and former professional athletes regarding future partnerships, collaborations, and long-term global brand opportunities.The expansion marks another major milestone for the American-rooted brand that has quickly become one of the fastest-growing motivational athletic movements online — powered by its message: Enough Now . Becoming More.” (TM)Over the last six months, One Percent Brand has signed more than 1,000 athletes ranging from elite high school standouts to collegiate stars and professional competitors across multiple sports. What began as a motivational apparel concept has evolved into a worldwide mindset movement centered around discipline, mental resilience, wellness, identity, and becoming the best version of yourself every single day.“Our mission was never just clothing,” said CEO Matthew M. Airey. “This is about creating a culture where people chase their best one percent — physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and professionally. We are seeing that message resonate globally. The leading sportswear brands messages are running flat. We want to live in a world where giving your best is enough, and when we look in the mirror, we see someone who is trying their best...no matter where they land. The success is in the journey, the effort. Less on the result.”The company’s rapidly growing social media platforms have experienced significant engagement growth as athletes, entrepreneurs, coaches, and wellness advocates continue sharing the brand’s content and philosophy across Instagram, TikTok, and emerging digital communities. The brand has seen huge buy-in from more than just athlete's, but everyday humans trying their best to run their own race to wellness.Industry insiders believe the timing aligns perfectly with a global shift toward wellness, self-development, mental health awareness, and performance-driven lifestyles. Health officials, fitness leaders, and members of the greater wellness community have increasingly embraced messaging centered around accountability, purpose, consistency, and positive personal transformation — values that sit at the core of One Percent Brand.In addition to its international momentum, sources close to the company confirm that multiple investor groups and venture capital firms have recently approached One Percent Brand regarding potential investment opportunities. However, CEO Matthew M. Airey has reportedly declined outside investment discussions at this stage, stating the company is strategically waiting for alignment with select Boston-based investors and influential sports business figures such as Mario Ho, Robert Kraft, or David Portnoy before considering future capital partnerships. "We want one of the partners our team has defined as someone who resonates with our message and embodies it in their own life. I think we will know when the right person or group approaches us." Said Matthew Airey in a statement.The company’s European expansion strategy includes:Athlete partnerships and ambassador programsInternational football and performance collaborationsEuropean retail and licensing opportunitiesWellness and motivational speaking engagementsStrategic investor discussions with athletes and global business leadersExclusive international product drops and campaignsSources close to the company say additional announcements involving international athletes, European partnerships, and large-scale collaborations are expected later this year.As One Percent Brand continues scaling globally, the company remains committed to its original mission:Helping people become more than they were yesterday.ABOUT ONE PERCENT BRANDOne Percent Brand is a performance and lifestyle company focused on inspiring individuals to relentlessly pursue their best version of themselves. Built on the philosophy of daily growth, discipline, and resilience, the brand has rapidly expanded through athlete partnerships, motivational content, and a growing global community united around one message:Enough Now. Becoming More.Media Contact:One Percent Brand USA Inc.Instagram: @onepercentbrandusa

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