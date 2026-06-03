How to A.C.T. Provides a Clear Biblical Roadmap to Salvation and Christian Discipleship

How to A.C.T. by James A. Brandt

James A. Brandt presents a practical faith guide that helps readers understand salvation, spiritual growth, and sharing the Gospel through the A.C.T. framework

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christians seeking a straightforward and biblically grounded guide to salvation and discipleship will find valuable insight in How to A.C.T.: A Guide to Salvation through Jesus Christ by James A. Brandt. Built around the simple yet powerful acronym A.C.T., which stands for Accept, Confess, and Testify/Teach, the book offers readers a step by step understanding of the Christian faith and the transformative journey that follows a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

The book begins by addressing humanity's need for salvation and explores the spiritual consequences of living apart from God. Brandt carefully explains biblical teachings on sin, redemption, and God's desire for reconciliation with humanity. Through scripture based instruction and personal experiences, he guides readers toward a deeper understanding of why salvation is necessary and how God's love provides the path to restoration.

The inspiration for How to A.C.T. originated from a message Brandt unexpectedly delivered while preaching in Okinawa, Japan. What began as a concise sermon built around a memorable framework evolved into a comprehensive guide designed to help believers and seekers alike better understand the foundations of Christianity. Recognizing the need for clear and accessible teaching, Brandt expanded the message into a resource that can serve individuals at various stages of their spiritual journey.

A central theme throughout the book is that salvation is not merely a momentary decision but the beginning of a transformed life. Brandt explains the significance of accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, confessing sins with sincerity, embracing genuine repentance, and relying on God's grace for continued spiritual growth. He emphasizes that faith should lead to meaningful life change and a deeper commitment to living according to biblical principles.

The book is especially relevant for new believers, individuals exploring Christianity, church study groups, and Christians seeking to strengthen their understanding of core biblical doctrines. Through clear explanations, practical applications, and scriptural support, readers are encouraged not only to grow in their personal faith but also to share that faith with others. Its accessible structure makes complex spiritual concepts understandable for a broad audience.

James A. Brandt brings personal conviction and a passion for biblical teaching to this work. Drawing from his own experiences of faith and spiritual growth, he presents timeless Christian truths in a practical and approachable manner. Through How to A.C.T., Brandt encourages readers to embrace salvation, deepen their relationship with Christ, and become faithful witnesses who help guide others toward the hope found in the Gospel.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0aUNUEcv

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