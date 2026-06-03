Ottawa Infotainment Unveils Bundled Safety Innovation Package and Next-Generation Heads-Up Display Concept

Inspired by the pioneering safety legacy of the Tucker 48, Ottawa Infotainment introduces a bundled approach to modern vehicle safety

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment (Oi) today announced the launch of its Tucker Safety Package, a bundled suite of safety innovations available as an optional add-on to DragonFire OS, alongside the debut of a proof-of-concept heads-up display (HUD) developed in-house. Both were unveiled at the Ottawa Infotainment’s new Detroit office launch at Michigan Central.The Tucker Safety Package combines multiple safety technologies into a unified framework designed to help OEMs deliver a more comprehensive approach to vehicle safety. Together, these technologies provide end-to-end safety, from reducing risk and improving awareness to enabling occupant escape and emergency response.The Tucker Safety Package includes:• H.E.L.P. alerts by Emergency Safety Solutions: ESS ' globally patented H.E.L.P. solution provides multi-layer advance warning for stopped and vulnerable vehicles. H.E.L.P.Digital Alerts provide real-time hazard information to oncoming vehicles before a hazard becomes visible. H.E.L.P.Lighting Alerts provide highly conspicuous on-scene visibility that attracts attention and encourages earlier driver response. Together, they create a more comprehensive warning environment that helps approaching drivers recognize hazards sooner and respond safely.• SmartSafe: A driver distraction mitigation system that introduces behavioral incentives and controls to reduce unsafe device usage while driving• AWOS Technology: An intelligent automatic escape and emergency response system that detects vehicle submersion and fire-related emergencies, automatically lowers windows to create an escape route for occupants, and alerts emergency services with real-time incident information.Additional integrated safety modules, designed to expand over time as new innovations are developed and validated within the DragonFire ecosystemNamed after the groundbreaking Tucker 48, a vehicle widely recognized for introducing safety features far ahead of its time, the Tucker Safety Package reflects Ottawa Infotainment’s renewed focus on advancing meaningful, real-world safety in modern vehicles.“The automotive industry revolves around safety innovation,” said Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment. “As we scale, helping OEMs deliver safer vehicles is fundamental to our mission. The inspiration behind the Tucker name is simple. Push safety forward in a way that is practical, deployable, and ahead of where the market is today.”A key challenge across the industry has been the fragmented nature of safety features. Many innovations are introduced as standalone capabilities, making it difficult to justify both cost and integration complexity. The Tucker Safety Package addresses this by bundling multiple safety technologies into a cohesive framework, strengthening both the technical and commercial case for adoption.This bundled approach directly reflects broader industry findings. According to the J.D. Power U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, automotive technology is increasingly judged not by how many features are included, but by how well those features solve real problems and how easy they are to use. Many advanced technologies today suffer from low adoption or high frustration when they lack clear purpose or intuitive integration.By contrast, features that reduce driver workload, improve awareness, and deliver tangible safety benefits consistently rank higher in customer satisfaction and influence purchase decisions.Ottawa Infotainment’s Tucker Safety Package is designed with that principle in mind, focusing on practical, high-impact safety solutions that work together as a system rather than as isolated features.To further demonstrate its commitment to safety-first design, Ottawa Infotainment also introduced a proof-of-concept heads-up display developed entirely in-house. The system is designed to deliver critical information within the driver’s line of sight, reinforcing safer driving behavior by minimizing distraction.The initiative emerged after a comprehensive evaluation of existing HUD solutions on the market, many of which were found to be constrained by legacy design assumptions.“Initially, we looked to source a heads-up display that we could integrate,” said Miles Hammond, VP of Industrial Design at Ottawa Infotainment. “But as we evaluated the market, it became clear that most systems were not optimized for today’s hardware capabilities. That led us to build our own, with a focus on delivering information in a way that actually improves safety.”The development of the HUD highlights Ottawa Infotainment’s growing strength in cross-functional execution.“Building a heads-up display is a testament to how our teams work together,” said Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment. “It requires a strong foundation in embedded software, combined with hardware engineering and industrial design. Because we have that capability in-house, we were able to move quickly and deliver a meaningful prototype in a short timeframe.”The launch of the Tucker Safety Package and HUD concept signals two important shifts for Ottawa Infotainment. First, it reinforces a company-wide commitment to developing technologies that directly improve driver safety. Second, it reflects a broader evolution toward delivering complete product experiences, where industrial design, software, and hardware are tightly integrated.“The next generation of in-vehicle innovation will not be defined by apps alone,” Hazaray added. “It will come from the intersection of materials, hardware, and software working together. That is where real safety improvements happen, and that is where we are investing.”About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment is a full-stack provider of automotive electronics and software platforms, specializing in infotainment, digital cockpit systems, and domain controllers. Its DragonFire platform enables OEMs and mobility innovators to rapidly deploy production-grade solutions with integrated hardware, software, and ecosystem support.

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