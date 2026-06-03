Chickpea Flour Market Forecast at US$3.8 Bn by 2033 Fueled by Natural Ingredients

The global chickpea flour market is valued at US$ 2.4 Bn in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 3.8 Bn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2026–2033

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chickpea flour market is experiencing significant growth as consumers increasingly seek healthier, protein-rich, and gluten-free alternatives to traditional wheat-based ingredients. Chickpea flour, derived from ground chickpeas, has gained widespread popularity across food and beverage applications due to its superior nutritional profile, versatility, and compatibility with plant-based diets. According to recent market analysis, the global chickpea flour market size is expected to be valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. The increasing prevalence of gluten intolerance, growing awareness regarding healthy eating habits, and the rapid adoption of plant-based food products are among the key factors driving market expansion worldwide.

Growing consumer preference for clean-label ingredients and sustainable food sources is further accelerating demand for chickpea flour across both developed and emerging economies. Food manufacturers are increasingly incorporating chickpea flour into bakery products, snacks, pasta, ready-to-eat meals, and meat alternatives due to its high protein, fiber, and micronutrient content. Additionally, the expansion of vegan and vegetarian populations, coupled with rising demand for functional foods, is creating favorable growth opportunities for market participants. Continuous product innovation, expanding retail availability, and increasing investments in pulse-based ingredient development are expected to support long-term market growth throughout the forecast period.

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Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

• Desi Chickpea Flour

• Kabuli Chickpea Flour

By Form

• Organic

• Conventional

By End-user

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Meat Alternatives

• Extruded Products & Snacks

• Dairy Alternatives & Dairy Products

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Animal Feed

• Others

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Regional Insights

North America represents a significant share of the global chickpea flour market, supported by growing consumer awareness regarding plant-based nutrition, gluten-free diets, and healthy lifestyle choices. The United States remains a major contributor due to increasing demand for alternative protein ingredients and strong adoption of clean-label food products. Food manufacturers across the region are actively incorporating chickpea flour into innovative product formulations to meet evolving dietary preferences.

Europe continues to be a prominent market driven by rising demand for organic foods, sustainable agricultural products, and gluten-free alternatives. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain are witnessing increased consumption of chickpea-based food products as consumers prioritize nutritional quality and environmentally responsible food choices. Supportive regulatory frameworks promoting healthy eating and food transparency further contribute to regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. The region benefits from extensive chickpea cultivation, growing urban populations, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness regarding plant-based nutrition. Countries such as India, China, Australia, and Japan are witnessing substantial demand growth driven by expanding food processing industries and evolving consumer preferences toward healthier food ingredients.

India, in particular, plays a crucial role in the global chickpea flour industry due to its long-standing culinary use of chickpea flour and strong agricultural production base. The increasing popularity of packaged foods, modern retail formats, and functional nutrition products is expected to further stimulate market growth across the region. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also demonstrating steady growth potential supported by rising health awareness and expanding food manufacturing activities.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

The chickpea flour market is undergoing significant transformation through technological innovation, product diversification, and advancements in food processing technologies. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on improving flour texture, functionality, shelf life, and nutritional value to meet the evolving requirements of food processors and end consumers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly important role in ingredient optimization, demand forecasting, quality assurance, and product development. Food companies are leveraging AI-powered analytics to better understand consumer preferences and accelerate innovation in gluten-free and plant-based food categories. These technologies help manufacturers develop tailored formulations that align with emerging dietary trends and market demands.

Market Highlights

One of the primary drivers of chickpea flour market growth is the rising prevalence of gluten sensitivity, celiac disease, and consumer preference for gluten-free diets. Chickpea flour provides an attractive alternative to traditional wheat flour while offering additional nutritional benefits such as higher protein, fiber, iron, and folate content.

The rapid growth of plant-based food markets is creating substantial opportunities for chickpea flour manufacturers. As consumers increasingly seek sustainable and nutrient-dense protein sources, chickpea flour is emerging as a preferred ingredient in various plant-based food formulations. Its versatility across multiple food applications enhances its attractiveness among manufacturers and consumers alike.

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Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• Ingredion Incorporated

• ADM

• AGT Food and Ingredients

• Ardent Mills

• Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Anthony’s Goods

• ITC

• Organic Tattva

• Biona Organic

• Doves Farm Foods

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The global chickpea flour market is expected to witness sustained expansion as consumers increasingly prioritize health, sustainability, and plant-based nutrition. The growing popularity of alternative protein sources, functional foods, and gluten-free diets is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities across multiple application segments and geographic regions.

Technological advancements in food processing, ingredient formulation, and agricultural production are expected to enhance product quality, improve operational efficiency, and support innovation throughout the value chain. AI-driven product development, precision agriculture, and advanced milling technologies will likely play increasingly important roles in shaping the future competitive landscape.

Regulatory support for sustainable agriculture, nutritional security, and food transparency is expected to encourage further market development. Governments and industry stakeholders are increasingly recognizing the role of pulses in promoting sustainable food systems and addressing global nutrition challenges. These trends are likely to stimulate investments in chickpea cultivation, processing infrastructure, and product innovation.

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