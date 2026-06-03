A Life Still Unfolding Encourages Retirees to Discover Purpose Beyond Their Careers

A Life Still Unfolding by Rosemarie Ong

Rosemarie A. Ong offers a faith-centered devotional designed to help professionals navigate retirement with clarity, hope, and renewed purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her inspiring devotional, A Life Still Unfolding: Reflections for Professionals on the Retirement Journey, Rosemarie A. Ong provides thoughtful spiritual guidance for professionals preparing for or adjusting to retirement. Through a 30-day journey of Scripture, reflection, and prayer, the book encourages readers to embrace this significant life transition as an opportunity for growth, renewal, and deeper faith.

Recognizing that retirement often brings both freedom and uncertainty, Ong addresses the emotional and spiritual questions many professionals face when stepping away from long-established careers. The devotional explores themes of identity, purpose, loss, gratitude, and transformation, helping readers move beyond defining themselves solely by their work or professional accomplishments. Instead, it invites them to discover who they are through God’s ongoing purpose for their lives.

Each daily reading combines biblical wisdom with practical reflection, offering readers a meaningful framework for navigating change. Through personal stories, faith-based insights, and guided prayers, A Life Still Unfolding encourages retirees to slow down, listen to God’s direction, and find peace in a season that is often marked by adjustment and reflection. The devotional emphasizes that retirement is not an ending but a new chapter filled with opportunities for service, mentoring, and spiritual growth.

Inspired by the experiences of professionals facing life after career achievement, Ong wrote the book to provide encouragement during a transition that is frequently overlooked in faith-based literature. She recognizes that many retirees wrestle with questions about relevance, contribution, and purpose. Her message reassures readers that God’s calling continues beyond retirement and that this stage of life can become a season of renewed impact and fulfillment.

The devotional is particularly valuable for professionals approaching retirement, newly retired individuals, and those seeking spiritual direction during major life changes. Readers will find practical encouragement for cultivating gratitude, strengthening their relationship with God, and discovering meaningful ways to serve others. Its accessible format makes it an ideal companion for daily reflection and prayer.

Rosemarie A. Ong is an author dedicated to encouraging personal and spiritual growth through thoughtful reflection and faith-based teaching. Through A Life Still Unfolding, she offers readers a compassionate guide for navigating retirement with confidence, purpose, and trust in God’s continuing plan. Her message reminds readers that while a career may conclude, a meaningful life of faith and service continues to unfold.

The book is now available on Amazon. Readers can secure their copy here:

https://a.co/d/07IWmVfz

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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