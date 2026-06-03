Transform Your Dating Life by Next Weekend Offers Practical Guidance for Healing and Dating with Confidence

Transform Your Dating Life by Next Weekend by Brittni Kelchner, LPC, LMHC, Certified EMDR Therapist

Brittni Kelchner shares personal experiences and actionable strategies to help readers rebuild confidence, heal from heartbreak, and date intentionally.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her empowering new book, Transform Your Dating Life by Next Weekend: A Roadmap to Healing, Hope, & Confidence for Your Dating Life, author Brittni Kelchner delivers a practical and emotionally honest guide for individuals seeking clarity, healing, and confidence in modern dating. Blending memoir, self-reflection, and actionable advice, Kelchner shares her personal journey from heartbreak and a broken engagement to rediscovering hope and building a healthier, more intentional dating life.

Written in an accessible and encouraging style, the book explores the emotional challenges many people face after breakups, prolonged singleness, and disappointing dating experiences. Kelchner combines real-life stories with practical strategies designed to help readers move beyond hopelessness and emotional uncertainty. Topics throughout the book include healing after heartbreak, identifying unhealthy thought patterns, strengthening self-awareness, setting dating boundaries, and approaching both online and in-person dating with greater confidence and purpose. Her reflections focus on helping readers develop emotional resilience while pursuing healthy relationships rooted in authenticity.

Kelchner wrote the book to encourage individuals who feel stuck, discouraged, or uncertain about their dating future. Drawing from her own experiences navigating singleness and dating in her twenties and thirties, she aims to provide readers with realistic encouragement rather than empty optimism. The book emphasizes that transformation begins with intentional action, emotional healing, and a willingness to challenge limiting beliefs about self-worth and relationships. Through relatable storytelling and practical guidance, Kelchner offers readers a clear framework for approaching dating with renewed confidence.

The book is expected to resonate with readers recovering from breakups, navigating long seasons of singleness, or seeking healthier approaches to relationships and dating. It also serves as a supportive resource for friends and family members hoping to better encourage loved ones on their dating journeys. Readers will find a balanced combination of emotional insight, self-reflection exercises, and real-world dating advice designed to help them move forward with clarity and hope.

Brittni Kelchner, LPC, LMHC, Certified EMDR Therapist, is an author and advocate for emotional healing, self-awareness, and healthy relationships. Through Transform Your Dating Life by Next Weekend, she combines personal experience with practical encouragement to help readers embrace growth, confidence, and intentionality in their dating lives. Her work reflects a commitment to helping individuals pursue relationships from a place of emotional strength and authenticity.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0flS7Gj8

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