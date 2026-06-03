Textile Composites Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for High-Performance Materials

The growing emphasis on reducing weight while maintaining strength has accelerated the adoption of textile composites across multiple industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global textile composites market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and high-strength materials across key industries such as aerospace, automotive, sports equipment, and construction. Textile composites offer an excellent strength-to-weight ratio, making them an ideal solution for applications requiring enhanced performance, fuel efficiency, and structural integrity.According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Textile Composites Market by Fiber Type, Textile Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032," the market was valued at $7.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $14.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07678 Market Drivers and Growth Opportunities:- The growing emphasis on reducing weight while maintaining strength has accelerated the adoption of textile composites across multiple industries. In the aerospace and automotive sectors, manufacturers are increasingly utilizing advanced composite materials to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance overall product performance.- Technological advancements in material science are further contributing to market expansion. Continuous research and development efforts are improving the mechanical properties, durability, and environmental resistance of textile composites. Emerging innovations, including nanocomposite technologies, are opening new avenues for high-performance applications and expanding the scope of textile composites across diverse industries.- Additionally, the rising adoption of lightweight materials and the emergence of innovative end-use applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market participants throughout the forecast period. However, the relatively high production and processing costs associated with textile composites remain a key challenge for broader market penetration.Segment Highlights:-Carbon Fiber Segment Leads the Market:- Based on fiber type, the carbon fiber segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for nearly three-sevenths of total revenue. Carbon fiber's exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, combined with superior stiffness and durability, makes it a preferred material for aerospace, automotive, and high-performance industrial applications. Its ability to deliver significant weight reduction while maintaining structural strength continues to drive its widespread adoption.Woven Textile Composites Maintain Strong Demand:- By textile type, the woven segment held the largest market share in 2022, contributing more than four-sevenths of the global market revenue. Woven textile composites provide an optimal balance of strength, flexibility, and lightweight performance, making them particularly valuable in industries where structural reliability and weight reduction are critical.Aerospace Remains the Largest Application Segment:- Among applications, the aerospace segment emerged as the leading revenue contributor in 2022, accounting for over two-sevenths of the market. Aerospace manufacturers increasingly rely on textile composites reinforced with carbon and aramid fibers to reduce aircraft weight, improve fuel efficiency, enhance payload capacity, and achieve superior operational performance.Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate:- The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global textile composites market in 2022, representing more than one-third of total revenue. The region is also expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.6% through 2032.- Rapid industrialization, expanding aerospace and automotive manufacturing activities, and increasing investments in advanced materials technologies are driving demand across the region. The growing requirement for commercial and defense aircraft, coupled with rising infrastructure development, is expected to further strengthen market growth in Asia-Pacific.Leading Market Participants:-Key companies operating in the global textile composites market include:- Chomarat- SAERTEX Group- BGF Industries- Sigmatex- TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.- HYOSUNG TNC- TEIJIN LIMITED- Owens Corning- Hexcel Corporation- Composite Fabrics of AmericaThese industry leaders are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, capacity expansions, joint ventures, and new agreements to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive advantage. The report provides an in-depth analysis of their business strategies, product portfolios, operating segments, and recent developments, offering valuable insights into the evolving competitive landscape of the global textile composites market.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textile-composites-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.