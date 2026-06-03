Airport Stand Equipment Market Expected to Expand at a 6.4% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

Airport Stand Equipment Demand

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest growth rate, due to continuous rise in number of airports in developing economies such as China and India.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report, the global airport stand equipment industry was accounted for $3.97 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in the global freight and passenger traffic and modernization of airports have boosted the growth of the global airport stand equipment market . However, long shelf life of airport stand equipment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in focus on non-aviation-related revenue would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Report (218 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1080 Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic forced several governments to closed their international airports and implement strict regulations regarding import-export. This negatively affected the demand for airport stand equipment.The pandemic disrupted the supply chain and created shortage of raw materials. Moreover, the pandemic led to closure of manufacturing facilities.By stands the airport stands equipment market is segregated into engine access, landing gear access, wheel, aircraft entry, cabin interior, and others. The aircraft entry segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to increase in demand for airport stands equipment that are used for various applications at the airports.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3241cc7babbe17a25a62f41e8ed285ae North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global airport stand equipment industry share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable airport stand equipment. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in air traffic across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest growth rate, due to continuous rise in number of airports in developing economies such as China and India.Major market playersAero SpecialitiesFabrication Authorities International, Inc.Dedienne AerospaceHydro System KGHHI CorporationOEM Group Pty Ltd.JETechnologies Solutions Inc. (JSI)Waag AircraftSemmco Ltd.Wildeck, Inc.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1080 Trending Reports:Aircraft Engines Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-engines-market Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-thrust-reverser-market-A08441 Aircraft Propeller System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-propeller-system-market-A07750

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