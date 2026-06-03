Optimized SAP License Management for S/4HANA Environments

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU announced today that its Software Asset Management (SAM) solution USU SAM for SAP® Software is certified by SAP for clean core with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The certification confirms that the application works with SAP S/4HANA Cloud without modifying the core code of SAP systems. As a result, companies benefit from a stable, update-ready and cloud-oriented SAP landscape.SAP also certifies that the transport and integration mechanisms used by USU meet the requirements for compatibility, stability, performance and security standards. This enables the solution to integrate reliably into modern SAP S/4HANA environments while supporting future updates and cloud transformation initiatives.Transparency and Efficiency in SAP License ManagementUSU SAM for SAPSoftware enables organizations to manage their SAP license environments transparently and efficiently. The solution automates the analysis of license usage and user types, provides reliable optimization data and simplifies the preparation of audits and license measurements. Thanks to standardized interfaces, it fits seamlessly into existing SAP and S/4HANA environments in line with the clean core principle.Fabian Gutschera, Global Head of Product Management at USU, explains: “We are very pleased to receive the SAP certification for USU SAM for SAPSoftware. It underlines our commitment to providing customers with a powerful and modern SAP license management solution. Organizations benefit from greater transparency into their license usage, automated analyses and more efficient management processes. This allows them to optimize SAP license costs while sustainably reducing compliance risks.” SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for USU SAM for SAPSoftware is SAP-certified for clean core with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their organizations.This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

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