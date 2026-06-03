Cleanwatts Digital expands partnership with Metro Lisboa and brings smart energy management to three more stations

The expansion of monitoring with this digital platform enables precise energy management and air quality monitoring, ensuring the well-being of passengers.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleanwatts Digital will strengthen its partnership with Metro Lisboa, expanding the energy and environmental monitoring solution—already implemented across much of the network—to three new stations. The expansion, scheduled for 2026, consolidates a project that has been modernizing the energy management of one of southern Europe’s leading urban transit systems.Currently, the Portuguese tech company monitors electricity consumption and indoor air quality—including CO₂ levels, PM10 and PM2.5 particles, humidity, and temperature—at more than 50 stations, tracking approximately 30,000 MWh of energy per year. This system provides Metro Lisboa with an integrated, real-time view of its infrastructure’s energy performance, supporting more informed operational decisions and helping to ensure suitable environmental conditions for passengers and employees.Prior to this partnership, the network’s energy management faced challenges related to rising operational costs and scattered information. The introduction of Cleanwatts Digital's platform has brought greater control, transparency, and analytical capabilities to the Metro’s daily operations.With the integration of iHub IoT gateways at the stations, data collected by meters and sensors is sent to Cleanwatts Digital’s digital platform, where it is aggregated and transformed into actionable information for technical and energy teams. The system also allows users to set up automatic alerts in the event of failures, define performance parameters, and generate detailed reports to support management.“Our work with Metro Lisboa is one of the most significant examples of what smart energy management can achieve on a large scale and of how energy is a vital part of a city’s daily rhythm and operations,” notes Basílio Simões, executive chairman and co-founder of Cleanwatts Digital. “What began as a monitoring project has evolved into a true operational partnership—a partnership in which data is actively driving precise decision-making, helping to safeguard the accessibility and quality of public transportation for Lisbon's residents. The expansion to three more stations this year reflects the trust that Metro Lisboa has placed in our technology and our team, and we are committed to continuing to deliver measurable results across the entire network.”Cristina Vaz Tomé, President of Metro Lisboa, emphasizes that “for us, energy efficiency is not merely an abstract goal. It has a direct impact on how we structure our operations, on the investment decisions we are able to make, and, ultimately, on the costs borne by our customers. The visibility and control provided by the Cleanwatts Digital solution to the Metro Lisboa network have resulted in a tangible improvement in our operational planning and cost management.”The President further emphasizes that “extending this partnership to other stations is a natural progression, reflecting confidence in the results already achieved and the ambition to continue a joint journey based on innovation and efficiency.”The partnership represents one of the most comprehensive smart energy management applications in European public transportation. In a context where energy accounts for a significant portion of metro systems’ operating expenses, the ability to monitor and analyze consumption at the level of each station—and to do so in an integrated manner across the entire network—plays a decisive role in the financial and environmental sustainability of the operation.

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