Niner Pharmaceuticals Expands Global Peptide and Oncology API Network to Support Evolving Healthcare & Research Markets

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Niner Pharmaceuticals LLC, a Dubai-headquartered supplier of research-grade peptides, oncology APIs, biologicals, and exosome-based products, has announced the continued expansion of its global supply network as demand for high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients and research compounds grows across international healthcare and life sciences markets.With operational capabilities spanning the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Hong Kong, and India, Niner Pharmaceuticals has built an integrated infrastructure designed to support pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, CDMOs, specialty distributors, and healthcare organizations with reliable access to critical products and documentation.The company currently offers a portfolio of more than 150 custom peptides, alongside a growing range of oncology active pharmaceutical ingredients, biologicals, and advanced research compounds. Each product is supported by comprehensive analytical documentation, including Certificates of Analysis, HPLC chromatograms, and quality verification protocols to meet the requirements of institutional buyers and research professionals.“Our focus has always been on building long-term trust through quality, transparency, and operational excellence,” said Jamie Balaji Rao, Founder & CEO of Niner Pharmaceuticals LLC. “As healthcare and research organizations continue to expand globally, the need for dependable supply partners has never been more important. We are committed to supporting that growth with robust infrastructure, strong quality systems, and responsive customer service.”Niner Pharmaceuticals continues to strengthen its international distribution capabilities through warehousing and logistics operations that support efficient delivery across key markets. The company’s expanding network is designed to provide customers with enhanced supply continuity, streamlined procurement processes, and access to a broad portfolio of specialized pharmaceutical and research products.A significant area of growth for the company is its oncology API division, which serves pharmaceutical manufacturers, specialty distributors, research organizations, and healthcare partners seeking consistent access to high-value active pharmaceutical ingredients. Niner is also expanding its presence in emerging areas of life sciences, including biologicals, regenerative medicine research, and exosome-related product categories.As part of its long-term innovation strategy, the company is developing PeptideIQ, an AI-powered product intelligence platform designed to provide customers with greater visibility into product specifications, quality documentation, batch analytics, and procurement information.Over the next several years, Niner Pharmaceuticals plans to further strengthen its presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia while continuing to invest in quality assurance, operational infrastructure, and technology-driven solutions that support the evolving needs of the global pharmaceutical and research communities.About Niner Pharmaceuticals LLCNiner Pharmaceuticals LLC is a Dubai-based supplier of research-grade peptides, oncology APIs, biologicals, exosomes, and specialized life sciences products. Through its international operational network spanning the UAE, United States, Hong Kong, and India, the company serves pharmaceutical organizations, research institutions, distributors, and healthcare partners worldwide. Niner Pharmaceuticals is committed to delivering quality-focused solutions supported by comprehensive analytical documentation, strong compliance standards, and customer-centric service.

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