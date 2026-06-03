Birdfy Launches Two Smart Birding Products Exclusively on Amazon Ahead of Father's Day and Prime Day

The Birdfy Nest Wood C is an eco-friendly, all-in-one smart birdhouse and your documentarian for backyard birdwatching. The Birdfy Feeder Metal A debuts as a unique smart feeder that delivers enriched birdwatching experiences.

Ahead of Father’s Day and Prime Day, Birdfy unveils exclusive products on Amazon and brand new additions to its smart birding lineup.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of Father’s Day and Prime Day, Birdfy, the leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions, unveiled two exclusive products on Amazon: the Birdfy Nest Wood C and the Birdfy Feeder Metal A. The release further expands the brand's smart product line, and shows its commitment to making birdwatching fun, joyful and accessible to birders of all levels.

Tailored for both beginner birders and birding enthusiasts, these two versatile birding devices are designed to deliver memorable birding journeys.

Powered by the Birdfy AI, the Birdfy Nest Wood C smart birdhouse acts as a documentarian — a talented birding companion that automatically identifies, captures and edits enchanting nesting moments into personalized birding stories. Blending the beauty of natural fir wood with the long-lasting performance of metal cladding, it is a sustainable, durable must-have for bird lovers.

Debuting as a one-of-a-kind design, the Birdfy Feeder Metal A creates enriched birdwatching experiences with diverse bird feeding options. Its camera features a portrait video mode, ensuring seamless sharing of birding moments on social media, where vertical videos take center stage.

An Eco-Friendly, All-in-One Smart Birdhouse

Exclusively available now on Amazon, the Birdfy Nest Wood C blends eco-friendly design with cutting-edge technology, making it an unmissable addition to Birdfy’s smart birdhouse lineup.

Crafted from FSC-certified fir wood (Cunninghamia lanceolata), the birdhouse appeals to nature lovers with the unique charm of real wood and safeguards long-lasting outdoor use through the thoughtful inclusion of metal cladding.

The bright green cladding goes perfectly with natural wood, allowing for the product's seamless integration into any natural environment. Featuring an adjustable, rooftop solar panel, it emerges as an exemplary, sustainable design for backyard birdwatching.

The Birdfy Nest Wood C comes with a camera that captures stunning birding moments in 1080p landscape videos. Built with avian wellbeing in mind, it features an infrared night-vision mode that eliminates disturbance to avian dwellers' nighttime activities. Free AI services are available, including AI bird behavior recognition that can identify primary nesting behaviors. This versatile birding gadget boasts cutting-edge features that one can envision for a smart birdhouse.

Your Smart Documentarian for Backyard Birdwatching

Underpinned by a powerful Birdfy AI, the Birdfy Nest Wood C doubles as an intelligent birding companion and documentarian. Built on large language models (LLMs), this birding AI can automatically identify key nesting moments: From nesting and hatching to nursing of fledglings. Birders can seize the chance to revel in captivating nature shows on their doorstep, with Birdfy AI editing video clips into memorable birding stories. This feature, exclusive to Birdfy's smart birdhouse product line, guarantees unique birding experiences for backyard bird lovers who aspire to witness the birth of life in nature.

With major upgrades released in staged phases, the Birdfy AI goes beyond bird identification and simple ID labels by providing extensive context for each identification.

A Unique Smart Feeder Designed for Enriched Birding Experiences

Featuring an asymmetrical, curved rooftop, the Birdfy Feeder Metal A debuted as a one-of-a-kind design set to deliver enriched birdwatching experiences with diverse bird feeding options. The immaculate inclusion of a suet holder and a seed bin means birders can explore bird feeding in two distinct fashions, ensuring the attraction of a wider range of feathered friends. With this smart feeder, bird lovers can embark on a birding journey that connects them closer with diverse avian visitors, turning their backyard into an oasis for wild birds.

With a chew-proof metal construction, this smart feeder stands out as a perfect outdoor device that withstands harsh weather and wild animal raids. The hassle-free installation means bird lovers can unlock their personalized smart birding experiences right after unboxing. Purpose-built as a hanging smart feeder, it is available in the soothing color of muted green and blends easily with outdoor surroundings.

Social Sharing Made Easy by Portrait Video Mode

Catering to the thriving of vertical videos, the Birdfy Feeder Metal A features a portrait video mode that enables nature lovers to seamlessly share precious birding moments on social media. This vertical recording option simplifies video editing, reducing the hassle of adjusting the video screen. It allows more talented birders to become video creators, telling unforgettable stories of surprise avian visitors or feathered friends frequenting their backyard for a free buffet.

The smart feeder captures captivating moments of backyard avian visitors in standard 1080p videos. Birders also can savor and replay every wingbeat and flutter in slow motion. The full-color night vision mode is available for this model.

Birdwatch Anywhere, Anytime

Both the newly-launched smart feeder and birdhouse are fascinating additions to any backyard, securing a front-row seat to nature shows starring feathered friends. Budding birders and birding enthusiasts alike can revel in every enthralling moment through live streaming or scrolling through stress-relieving videos after an exhausting day.

With a companion application, the Birdfy app, bird lovers can go birdwatching anywhere, anytime, with just a tap on their smartphones. They can also share the live camera feed with friends and family, creating unmatched birdwatching experiences.

About Birdfy

Birdfy — a leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions — has gained momentum in creating impactful, cutting-edge smart products to redefine the birdwatching landscape since 2020. Tailored for bird lovers of all levels, it offers a wide range of product lines, including smart bird feeders, bird baths, birdhouses, and other accessories. It endeavors to elevate the fun, joyous and personalized backyard birdwatching experiences through presenting more eco-friendly and sustainable birdwatching innovations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.