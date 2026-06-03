Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) Market Set for Robust Expansion Amid Rising Demand for Advanced Coronary Interventions

Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) Market

Cardiovascular disease burden and growing adoption of minimally invasive interventions are accelerating expansion in the Intravascular Lithotripsy market.

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) Market is gaining significant traction as healthcare systems increasingly adopt minimally invasive cardiovascular treatment technologies for complex calcified lesions. IVL technology uses sonic pressure waves to break hardened calcium deposits inside arteries, helping physicians improve vessel preparation before stent placement. Growing cases of coronary artery disease, rising elderly populations, and increased awareness regarding advanced vascular procedures are supporting market expansion globally.

The global intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) market size is projected to rise from US$1,036.2 Mn in 2025 to US$2,837.7 Mn by 2032. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. Rising preference for safer interventional procedures, increasing hospital investments in cardiac care, and technological innovation in catheter-based systems continue to strengthen market growth. Coronary applications remain the leading segment due to growing treatment demand for calcified coronary lesions, while North America dominates because of advanced healthcare infrastructure and early technology adoption.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The market is expected to grow from US$1,036.2 Mn in 2025 to US$2,837.7 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

➤ Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease is driving procedural demand.

➤ Coronary interventions account for a major share of market revenue.

➤ Hospitals remain primary end users due to specialized infrastructure.

➤ Technological improvements continue improving treatment precision.

➤ Emerging healthcare markets offer significant expansion opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) market is segmented by application and end user. Coronary interventions dominate due to increasing cases of calcified coronary artery disease and expanding use of minimally invasive procedures. Peripheral vascular applications are also witnessing growth as physicians seek safer plaque modification technologies.

Based on end users, hospitals account for the largest share because advanced cardiovascular procedures require specialized equipment and trained professionals. Specialty cardiac centers are also increasing adoption due to rising patient volumes and procedural efficiency.

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Regional Insights

North America leads the market because of strong reimbursement frameworks, high cardiovascular disease burden, and rapid adoption of innovative treatment technologies. Strong clinical infrastructure supports continued growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience strong expansion due to growing healthcare investments, increasing awareness, and improving access to specialized cardiovascular treatments across developing economies.

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Market Dynamics

Growing incidence of calcified vascular disease remains the major growth driver. Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, faster recovery times, and improved procedural outcomes continue supporting adoption across healthcare systems.

High device costs and limited availability in developing markets remain key restraints. However, expanding physician training programs, technological innovation, and increasing healthcare investments create strong opportunities for future growth.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the market include:

• Shockwave Medical Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Medtronic plc

• Abbott Laboratories

• Terumo Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

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