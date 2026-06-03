Bits and Pieces Reflects on Faith, Gratitude, and Life Through the Eyes of an American Octogenarian

Bits and Pieces by Jim Lewis

Jim Lewis shares a heartfelt collection of stories, reflections, and personal insights shaped by faith, experience, and gratitude.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Lewis announces the release of Bits and Pieces, a reflective collection of personal thoughts, stories, memories, and life observations gathered from decades of lived experience. Written with honesty, humility, and spiritual appreciation, the book offers readers an intimate glimpse into the reflections of an American octogenarian looking back on life through the lens of faith, gratitude, and personal growth.

The book brings together a variety of reflections ranging from life experiences and unanswered questions to meaningful moments that shaped Lewis’s understanding of love, mercy, forgiveness, and human connection. Rather than following a single narrative structure, Bits and Pieces unfolds as a thoughtful collection of observations that capture the wisdom, humor, and perspective gained over a lifetime. At the center of every reflection is Lewis’s enduring gratitude for the grace and compassion he believes God extends to all people.

Inspired by a desire to preserve personal memories and share lessons learned through years of experience, Lewis wrote Bits and Pieces as both a personal reflection and a message of encouragement for readers of all ages. His writing emphasizes the importance of appreciating life’s ordinary moments while recognizing the spiritual truths and relationships that continue shaping personal identity and purpose over time.

The book is especially meaningful for readers who enjoy reflective memoirs, inspirational storytelling, faith-based reflections, and collections centered on life wisdom and gratitude. Lewis’s conversational writing style creates an approachable and relatable reading experience while encouraging readers to pause and consider their own journeys, values, and experiences. Its themes of grace, forgiveness, aging, and appreciation resonate across generations.

In addition to sharing personal stories and reflections, Bits and Pieces highlights the value of perspective gained through time, hardship, and faith. Lewis encourages readers to recognize the beauty found within life’s imperfect and often unexpected moments while remaining grounded in compassion and gratitude. The result is a warm and thoughtful collection that celebrates faith, humanity, and the enduring lessons carried through a lifetime.

Jim Lewis is an author whose writing reflects personal experience, spiritual reflection, and gratitude for life’s journey. Through storytelling and thoughtful observation, he seeks to encourage readers to appreciate the grace, love, and mercy that shape both ordinary moments and extraordinary experiences.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/06jm3VXB

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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