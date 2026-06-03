Written Off Shares a Powerful Story of Faith, Healing, and Freedom From Generational Rejection

Written Off by Lisa N. Phillips

Lisa N. Phillips offers a deeply personal memoir that reveals how faith can transform rejection, restore identity, and inspire lasting healing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her moving new memoir, Written Off: Navigating Rejection and Faith in the Search for Love, Family, and Belonging, Lisa N. Phillips opens her heart to readers through a powerful story of overcoming emotional wounds, discovering identity in Christ, and finding hope beyond rejection. As the first installment in The Approved in Christ Series, the book explores the lasting effects of parental rejection and the transformative power of faith-based restoration.

Drawing from her own life experiences, Phillips recounts her adolescent years marked by emotional invalidation and a longing for maternal love and acceptance that shaped her sense of self for decades. She notes a clear turning point at age nine, when her mother became ill and family life abruptly changed, setting in motion years of confusion and disconnection.

At the core of Written Off is an exploration of how rejection influences identity and how spiritual truth can bring lasting freedom. Phillips examines what she describes as a “spirit of rejection” and its cluster of symptoms that included shame, guilt, low self-esteem, people-pleasing, low self-confidence, a hypervigilant nervous system, poor identity development, and the inability to be emotionally present during her adolescent years. She delves into her family’s past and discovers a pattern of parental rejection, offering readers practical faith-based tools for confronting emotional pain, embracing forgiveness, and breaking cycles that have impacted multiple generations.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Phillips’ desire to encourage others who feel overlooked, unwanted, or disconnected from a sense of belonging. She emphasizes that painful experiences do not have to determine a person’s future and that God can transform even the deepest wounds into opportunities for growth, purpose, and renewal. She also highlights that this kind of soul wound is rarely talked about, even though one in four people in the U.S. are affected by either rejection or estrangement from a family member.

Readers seeking faith-based guidance for emotional healing, family reconciliation, and personal transformation will find Written Off both encouraging and relatable. The memoir speaks directly to those facing rejection, abandonment, difficult parent-child relationships, or generational trauma, offering a compassionate spiritual perspective for rebuilding trust, confidence, and a stronger relationship with God.

Lisa N. Phillips is an author and advocate for faith-centered healing who is passionate about helping others discover their identity and worth through Christ. Through her writing, she shares personal experiences and biblical principles that inspire readers to move beyond pain and embrace a future marked by freedom, hope, and spiritual renewal. Written Off serves as both a testimony of transformation and an invitation for others to begin their own healing journey.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/04YKVBJd

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