The Book on College Readiness Provides Students and Parents With a Practical Roadmap for Future Success

The Book on College Readiness by Lisa Vento Nielsen

Lisa Vento Nielsen, MBA, combines educational expertise with faith-centered encouragement to help families navigate the journey to college and beyond.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Book on College Readiness: The Essential Guide for Parents & Students by Lisa Vento Nielsen, MBA, delivers a comprehensive and accessible guide designed to help students and families successfully prepare for higher education. Combining practical strategies, actionable planning tools, and encouragement rooted in purpose and faith, the book serves as a valuable resource for navigating one of life’s most important transitions.

Recognizing that college preparation involves far more than submitting applications, Nielsen provides readers with a clear framework for making informed decisions throughout middle school, high school, and beyond. The book emphasizes that college is not simply a dream but a plan that requires thoughtful preparation, intentional goal setting, and a strong foundation for long-term success. Through step-by-step guidance, students and parents gain the tools needed to approach the process with confidence rather than uncertainty.

Inside the book, readers will find practical advice on selecting courses that strengthen college applications, creating effective planning timelines, preparing standout admissions essays, and identifying scholarship and financial aid opportunities. Nielsen breaks down complex topics into manageable steps, helping families understand what actions to take and when to take them. This organized approach allows students to stay focused while reducing the stress that often accompanies college planning.

Beyond academics and admissions, The Book on College Readiness addresses the personal development skills that contribute to success both in college and throughout life. Nielsen emphasizes the importance of building confidence, resilience, responsibility, and a sense of purpose. By encouraging students to develop strong character alongside academic achievement, the book promotes a well-rounded approach to preparation that extends beyond the classroom.

A distinguishing feature of the guide is its faith-centered perspective. Nielsen integrates encouragement and values-based principles that help students approach their future with purpose and optimism. Rather than focusing solely on educational outcomes, the book encourages readers to consider how their talents, goals, and opportunities can contribute to a meaningful and fulfilling life.

Lisa Vento Nielsen, MBA, OFS, is an educator, author, and college and career readiness mentor with more than 20 years of experience supporting students and families. Drawing upon her background in higher education, admissions, teaching, and mentoring, she has dedicated her career to helping young people prepare for successful futures. Through The Book on College Readiness, she offers a trusted guide designed to empower students and parents to make informed decisions and pursue their goals with confidence.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0bPKXEoJ

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