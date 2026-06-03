Travel Accessories Market Size to Reach US$ 48.2 Billion by 2031, Growing at 6.4% CAGR (2022–2031)

Travel Accessories -amr

Increase in expenditure on luxury lifestyle, growing percapita income, surge in number of business & leisure trips per person have boosted the growth of market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel accessories market size was accounted for $48.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $95.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in expenditure on luxury lifestyle, growing per capita income, and surge in number of business and leisure trips per person have boosted the growth of the global travel accessories market. However, growing popularity of virtual tourism and adoption of technology in business sector to conduct virtual meeting hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in tourism promotion and rise in accessibility of transport facilities are expected to open new opportunities in the future.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16837 The global travel accessories market is anticipated to witness significant demand during the forecast period on account of increase in the number of tours and travel trips per person, rise in expenditure capacity on holiday vacations, and technological advancement in travel accessories specially travel bags.Travel accessories are products that are used during journey, which can be for various purposes, including business and leisure travel. People usually buy travel accessory products to obtain convenience and comfort during the travel. Thus, rise in the travel and tourism sector and business trips is a major factor that drives the growth of the travel accessories market size during the forecast period.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0d3686bdacd021a101c76ccb2f0c1b5f Factors that promote growth of the travel & tourism industry include, changes in lifestyle, increase in tourism promotion, and surge in accessibility of transport facilities. Moreover, continuous development in the travel & tourism industry and integration of various segments such as hospitality & infrastructure with government initiatives accelerate growth of the global travel & tourism industry, which propels the travel accessories market growth.The market is segmented into type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into travel bags, electronic accessories, travel pillow and blanket, toiletries, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, factory outlets, online stores, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16837 By region, the global travel accessories industry across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Furthermore, the region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in travel and tourism industry and surge in expenditure on luxury lifestyle. The report includes analysis of the market across North America, LAMEA, and Europe.Major market playersACE Co., Ltd.LVMH GroupAdidas AGNike, Inc.Magellan'sTravel Blue Ltd.Sungjoo GroupVF CorporationUnited States Luggage Company, LLC.VIP Industries Ltd.Trending Reports:Online Travel Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-travel-market France Luxury Travel Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/france-luxury-travel-market-A13429 Leisure Travel Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/leisure-travel-market

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