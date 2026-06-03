Finding Peace Within Shares a Powerful Story of Survival, Healing, and Personal Transformation

Finding Peace Within by Stephanie Strickland

Stephanie Strickland reveals a deeply personal journey of overcoming abuse, rebuilding self-worth, and inspiring women to reclaim peace and purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her emotionally compelling memoir, Finding Peace Within: My Story of Truth and Triumph, author, advocate, and motivational speaker Stephanie Strickland offers readers an honest account of resilience, faith, and personal transformation after surviving domestic abuse. Through raw storytelling and heartfelt reflection, Strickland shares the difficult realities she faced as a teenage mother, high school dropout, and woman trapped in unhealthy relationships while fighting to create a better future for herself and her children.

Set against the backdrop of struggle and perseverance, Finding Peace Within examines the emotional toll of abuse and the long process of rediscovering self-worth. Guided by faith, self-reflection, and personal discipline—including her involvement in mixed martial arts—Strickland illustrates how healing can emerge from even the darkest experiences, offering readers both vulnerability and hope through a realistic yet uplifting perspective on recovery and renewal.

In 2023, Finding Peace Within received a Christian Literary Award in the “Breakthrough” category, recognizing Strickland’s impact as a first-time author and the book’s message of restoration and empowerment.

Strickland wrote the memoir with the intention of reaching women who may feel isolated, silenced, or emotionally trapped in circumstances that diminish their value. By openly sharing her experiences, she encourages readers to confront painful truths, remove the emotional masks they wear to survive, and begin the difficult but necessary journey toward healing—grounded in empowerment, honesty, and the belief that peace becomes possible when individuals reclaim their voices and identities.

The memoir speaks directly to women navigating trauma, insecurity, or toxic relationships, while also resonating with readers interested in stories of faith, perseverance, and emotional growth. Strickland’s reflections aim to inspire honest conversations about domestic violence and self-worth while reminding readers that healing is not only achievable but transformative.

A Dallas, Texas native, Stephanie Strickland has become an advocate for women seeking freedom from abuse and emotional hardship. Through her writing, outreach, and speaking engagements, she continues to inspire women to share their stories and embrace lives rooted in courage, purpose, and self-respect.

Readers can learn more about Stephanie Strickland, her advocacy work, and upcoming projects by visiting her official website: https://www.stephaniedstrickland.com

Strickland is currently completing her second book, continuing her mission to encourage readers with faith-centered insight and practical hope for personal growth and healing.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/03uS0aLn

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