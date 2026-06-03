Ministers Naughton and Moynihan extend best wishes as 147,000 students sit State examinations today
Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton, and Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Michael Moynihan, have extended their best wishes to students beginning their State examinations today (Wednesday 3 June).
Approximately 147,000 students will sit this year’s Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and Junior Cycle examinations in 5,860 main and over 11,600 special examination centres nationwide, including post-primary schools and other locations.
Minister Naughton said:
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