Who I Am Encourages Children to Discover Their Worth Through God’s Love and Truth

Who I Am by Lisa Preissner

Lisa Preissner shares a heartfelt children’s story that helps young readers build confidence, self-worth, and faith through God’s perspective.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her uplifting children’s book, Who I Am, author Lisa Preissner delivers a meaningful message about identity, self-worth, and the unconditional love of God. Through a gentle and engaging story, young readers are encouraged to look beyond difficult moments and discover their true value through the eyes of their Creator.

The story follows Noble, a child who begins to question his worth after facing discouraging situations throughout his day. As feelings of doubt and insecurity grow, Father God lovingly guides Noble toward a deeper understanding of who he truly is. Through compassion, encouragement, and spiritual truth, Noble learns that his value is not determined by circumstances or the opinions of others, but by what God says about him.

With warmth and simplicity, Who I Am introduces children to important lessons about confidence, faith, and emotional resilience. The book encourages young readers to seek God’s perspective when facing challenges, rejection, or self-doubt. By teaching children to recognize their identity through faith rather than temporary experiences, the story offers a powerful foundation for healthy self-esteem and spiritual growth.

Preissner was inspired to write Who I Am out of a desire to help children understand their God-given value at an early age. In a world where many young people struggle with insecurity and comparison, the book provides a comforting reminder that every child is deeply loved, uniquely created, and worthy simply because of who God says they are.

As a music teacher at an elementary school and a Christian speaker, Lisa Preissner brings compassion, encouragement, and spiritual insight to her writing, creating stories designed to uplift and empower young readers. Through Who I Am, she hopes to inspire children to build confidence rooted in faith while encouraging families to have meaningful conversations about identity, love, and God’s truth.

The book is especially suited for children, families, churches, and educators seeking faith-based stories that promote emotional encouragement and positive identity development. Its relatable message and accessible storytelling make it ideal for bedtime reading, classroom discussions, children’s ministry programs, and family conversations about self-worth and faith.

Preissner is available for interviews, speaking engagements, book readings, and events, offering encouraging messages for families, churches, and schools centered on identity, faith, and God’s love.

As parents and educators continue searching for positive and faith-centered children’s books, Who I Am stands out as a heartfelt reminder that every child’s worth is found not in life’s challenges, but in the love and affirmation of God.

The book is also available through Ingram, one of the world’s leading book distribution networks, making it accessible to bookstores, libraries, retailers, and wholesale buyers nationwide.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/05u4KtvL

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/who-i-am-lisa-preissner/1145625649

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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