Awaken Challenges Readers to Confront Cultural Deception and Defend Biblical Truth

Awaken by Dr. James J. Torkildson

Dr. James J. Torkildson examines the ideological and spiritual battles shaping society while encouraging readers to stand firm in faith, truth, and conviction.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AWAKEN: Exposing the Web of Deception Threatening Our Faith, Family, and Freedom by Dr. James J. Torkildson confronts cultural conflict, spiritual discernment, and the defense of traditional values. Combining psychological insight, historical analysis, and Biblical perspective, the book explores what Dr. Torkildson describes as a growing ideological shift impacting faith, morality, and the moral foundations of American society.

In Awaken, Dr. Torkildson argues that a hidden web of secular ideologies, situational ethics, and humanistic philosophies has quietly reshaped cultural beliefs surrounding truth, morality, and personal identity. According to the book, these influences have spread throughout homes, educational institutions, churches, communities, and public life, contributing to spiritual confusion, division, and the erosion of traditional values. Through careful analysis and direct commentary, the book encourages readers to critically examine the cultural narratives shaping modern society.

Drawing from his background as a psychologist, educator, and faith leader, Dr. Torkildson explores the psychological and spiritual impact of shifting societal values while emphasizing the importance of discernment and Biblical conviction. Rather than focusing solely on criticism, Awaken also offers readers practical guidance for navigating cultural challenges with wisdom, clarity, and confidence, encouraging believers to engage thoughtfully with contemporary issues while remaining grounded in faith and moral conviction.

Inspired by growing concerns over cultural and spiritual trends affecting families, communities, and churches, Dr. Torkildson wrote the book to encourage awareness, personal responsibility, and renewed commitment to Biblical truth. He emphasizes that understanding the ideological forces shaping society is essential for preserving faith, freedom, and moral clarity in an increasingly divided world, challenging readers to respond not with fear, but with discernment, courage, and informed conviction.

Awaken is expected to resonate strongly with readers interested in faith-based cultural analysis, Christian apologetics, contemporary social issues, and spiritual leadership. Individuals seeking to better understand the intersection of culture, morality, psychology, and faith will find the book both intellectually engaging and spiritually thought-provoking, with an accessible style and practical focus suitable for personal study, ministry discussions, church groups, and readers concerned about the future of cultural and spiritual values.

Dr. James J. Torkildson brings decades of experience in psychology, education, and faith leadership to his writing. Through Awaken, he combines professional expertise with spiritual conviction to offer readers a timely examination of the challenges facing modern society, encouraging thoughtful engagement, spiritual awareness, and renewed commitment to foundational truths.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0der0X4H

https://drtconsulting.org

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