Zita Nadege Foundation Launches Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative

Founder Barbara with AGH and CH-AGH Founder and Secretary General Barbara Bikie and Co-Founder and Acting President Markus Hofmeister Community Volunteers

DOHA, DOHA, QATAR, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yaoundé, Cameroon – June 2026 – The Zita Nadege Foundation has officially launched a series of community-focused initiatives aimed at raising awareness, improving healthcare access, and strengthening support for individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease Established to address the challenges faced by those living with sickle cell disease, the Zita Nadege Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness, promoting education, strengthening healthcare access, and providing meaningful support to affected communities. The Foundation believes that lasting impact is achieved through a combination of advocacy, prevention, community engagement, and practical healthcare support.The Foundation was formally established in February 2026, when Barbara Bikie, Founder and Secretary General, and Markus Hofmeister, Co-Founder and Acting President came together to sign and submit legal documents that officially created the organization. Since then, the Foundation has worked to build partnerships, establish its operational framework, and develop programs designed to create sustainable and measurable impact within communities affected by sickle cell disease.This June marks the Foundation’s first major awareness and healthcare campaign, representing the transition from planning and development into direct community action. The campaign reflects the Foundation’s belief that awareness must be accompanied by tangible support, accessible healthcare services, and long-term community engagement in order to create meaningful change.Sickle cell disease remains one of the most common inherited blood disorders globally, with a particularly significant impact across many African communities. Through its work, the Foundation seeks to improve understanding of the condition, encourage early detection, support affected families, and strengthen community participation in healthcare initiatives.As part of its inaugural activities, the Foundation has partnered with African Genesic Health (AGH) and its Hospital Center (CH-AGH), while also working alongside the Ministry of Health in Cameroon, to implement a comprehensive program of activities throughout June.The initiative includes community outreach and awareness campaigns, healthcare professional training, community mobilization activities, fitness and awareness walks, specialist consultations, post-screening counseling services, and large-scale public engagement efforts designed to increase knowledge and encourage early intervention.A key highlight of the program will be the provision of free sickle cell screening for 500 individuals, delivered through African Genesic Health’s Hospital Center (CH-AGH), helping improve access to testing, strengthen awareness of sickle cell status, and support early identification and referral for appropriate medical follow-up.Beyond awareness and screening activities, the Foundation is also launching a patient support initiative in partnership with African Genesic Health (AGH) and its Hospital Center (CH-AGH). Through this program, selected families affected by sickle cell disease will receive support for essential healthcare services over a period of 12 months. The initiatives will place particular emphasis on supporting younger patients, helping ensure they receive access to consistent medical care, follow-up services, and treatment support during critical stages of their development.In preparation for these activities, Foundation volunteers, community workers, healthcare professionals, and partner organizations have already begun active outreach efforts within local communities. Early engagement efforts have successfully identified and registered individuals living with sickle cell disease, helping strengthen support networks and improve access to future healthcare services.The Foundation’s activities represent the beginning of a long-term commitment to building stronger support systems for communities affected by sickle cell disease while promoting greater awareness, earlier intervention, and improved access to care.The Zita Nadege Foundation extends its gratitude to African Genesic Health (AGH), its Hospital Center (CH-AGH), the Ministry of Health in Cameroon, healthcare professionals, volunteers, community workers, partners, and supporters whose contributions continue to make these initiatives possible.For more information, partnership opportunities, volunteer registration, or support initiatives, please visit: https://zitanadegefoundation.org/ About the Zita Nadege FoundationThe Zita Nadege Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness, promoting education, expanding healthcare access, and supporting individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease. Through healthcare partnerships, community outreach, advocacy initiatives, screenings, patient support programs, and awareness campaigns, the Foundation works to create meaningful and lasting impact within communities. Guided by compassion, collaboration, and action, the Foundation is committed to building a future where individuals affected by sickle cell disease have greater access to the knowledge, care, and support they need to thrive.

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