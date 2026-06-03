Convene Partners with TechSoup to Make Board Portal Software Accessible for Nonprofits

Convene Board Portal Software for Nonprofit

Eligible nonprofits can now claim a 50% discount on Convene Board Portal for nonprofits, built to accelerate decisions and drive meeting efficiency.

NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convene, the leading board portal software for nonprofits, has partnered with TechSoup—one of the largest international networks supporting nonprofits with technology resources—to make modern, secure board management more accessible to mission-driven organizations.Through this strategic partnership, eligible nonprofits can now receive a special 50% discount on Convene Board Portal , helping organizations manage meetings, strengthen governance, and focus on their mission while staying within the budget.𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐆𝐚𝐩 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐧𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬For many nonprofit boards, the common challenge is the manual board workflows, leading to little time focused on impact. From preparing board packs and juggling among multiple apps for meeting and document review to tracking board decisions, many nonprofits still rely on manual processes that create administrative drag, version control issues, and security risks.This collaboration is designed to address that burden. Convene Board Portal gives nonprofit boards a smarter, simpler, and more secure way to manage the entire board meeting cycle in just one place. During meetings, integrated video conferencing, secure document sharing, and real-time collaboration tools allow directors to review materials, annotate documents, and make decisions without switching between apps.Now powered with the smarter AI Companion, Convene integrates intelligent assistance to ensure faster, more efficient board meetings without compromising your security. Features like the Meeting Assistant and Context Intelligence instantly summarize documents, uncover key details, and allow you to ask questions about your meeting materials.With its drag-and-drop Agenda Builder, staff can instantly create and update meeting packs without the hassles of back-and-forth emails and outdated file versions. Directors then always have their hands on the right materials, saving much time on meeting preparation.Post-meetings, features like e-voting, digital signatures, and centralized action tracking ensure that decisions are documented and follow-through stays on track. Equipped with more advanced capabilities, Convene AI’s Automated Minutes generates accurate, board-ready minutes the moment your meeting ends. This feature automatically organizes data and polishes the meeting records into a professional format while instantly generating AI-suggested action items—keeping the mission on track even after the board meeting.Plus, Convene nonprofit board management software is equipped with enterprise-grade security and full audit trails, helping nonprofits protect sensitive information and maintain transparency and accountability.By bringing agenda preparation, document sharing, collaboration, and decision-making—now enhanced by AI intelligence—in one secure place, Convene empowers nonprofit leaders to move past paperwork and logistics and focus entirely on driving their mission forward.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐧𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲"The goal of this partnership is to give every nonprofit a smart, simple, and affordable way to manage agenda, meetings, action items, and leadership processes," said Craig Henderson, Convene’s US Region Head. "Suited for nonprofits, Convene Board Portal can help leaders focus on their mission instead of logistics."Previously, board portals have often been seen as a ’nice-to-have’ for smaller nonprofits. Through Convene and TechSoup’s partnership, organizations of all sizes can now access enterprise-level governance tools at an affordable price, without compromising security.The 50% discount is available immediately to eligible nonprofits through the TechSoup marketplace. Organizations interested in modernizing their board governance can visit this page to learn more about Convene board portal software for nonprofits.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞Convene is a board management platform designed to strengthen governance for nonprofits through AI-driven intelligence—empowering boards and leadership teams to make timely, well-informed decisions that advance their mission.Trusted by organizations across 100+ countries, Convene brings together secure collaboration, intelligent insights, and streamlined workflows in a single platform. It enables nonprofit boards to improve transparency, enhance accountability, and operate more effectively across physical, remote, and hybrid environments—so they can focus on delivering greater impact. Visit azeusconvene.com

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